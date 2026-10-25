Georgia Tech Opens As Road Underdog in Week Nine Matchup vs Pittsburgh

Rock bottom might be too harsh a term for Georgia Tech, but they are close to it, if not already there. The Yellow Jackets are 2-5 after a blowout loss to Boston College at home, and that only adds to the list of embarrassing defeats for Georgia Tech. They lost to a now 2-5 Colorado team in the opening week of the season and lost on the road to a Stanford team picked to finish 17th in the ACC. After nearly losing to Maine earlier this season, Boston College had no problem racking up nearly 400 yards rushing against the Yellow Jackets on homecoming.

Now Georgia Tech has to head out on the road to face Pittsburgh. At the beginning of the season, Yellow Jackets fans had this game circled as a revenge game after the Panthers ruined Georgia Tech's chances of getting to the ACC Championship game last season. Now, Brent Key's program finds themselves sizeable underdogs to a Pitt team that has lost three straight and lost their starting quarterback for the year.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has opened as a 7.5-point underdog against the Panthers next Saturday night. That is not surprising given how Georgia Tech played yesterday, but given how Pittsburgh has looked since losing Mason Heintschel, it is telling that the Yellow Jackets are that big of an underdog.

Can Georgia Tech rally?

Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) passes against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting the season 5-0, the Panthers have lost three straight. Heintschel was injured in the win over Virginia Tech earlier in the month and since then, they have lost close games to North Carolina and Boston College, then they were blown out by No. 1 Miami on Saturday 52-23.

Saturday's loss to the Eagles was deflating and it is fair to wonder how Georgia Tech is going to respond after a loss like that. Pittsburgh is not so good that the Yellow Jackets can't rally and win, but if Saturday's loss to Boston College becomes two losses, things could get early against Pat Narduzzi's team.

Offensively, Pitt's defense is going to give Georgia Tech's offensive line a lot of problems. The Panthers have one of the best run defenses in the country and cause a lot of havoc. They might be missing Heintschel, but Georgia Tech's defense is playing so poorly that any player on Pitt could have a career day.

Next Saturday's game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET next Saturday night and will be televised on ESPN2.

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