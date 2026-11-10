The No. 1 Thing That Should Worry Georgia Tech Fans About The New Defensive Coordinator Search

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Georgia Tech is looking for another defensive coordinator.

Jason Semore's tenure was the shortest-lived of any defensive coordinator under Brent Key. Semore was hired this past offseason to replace Blake Gideon, and he did not make it to the end of the season. Yesterday, Key announced a number of dismissals and coaching staff changes for Georgia Tech, and among them was Semore.

He was not the best candidate that Georgia Tech could have hired, but it did make some sense on paper (more so than the offensive coordinator hire). Under the previous coordinators, Georgia Tech had not been able to create havoc, turnovers, or get after the quarterback. While his defenses at Marshall and Southern Miss were far from perfect, they typically excelled in those areas, and if Georgia Tech could get better in those areas while maintaining their explosiveness on offense, you could see the vision for what Key wanted to have at his program.

But neither hire worked and Semore is now out of a job after having a defense that ranks:

3rd-down conversion D - 95th

4th - 134th

First down - 128th

INTs - Tied for 132nd

Passing ypc - 120th

Rushing - 136th

PPG - T121st

Sacks - T113th

Total D - 124th

Turnovers gained - T123rd

Assuming that Key is the one making the defensive coordinator hire in the first place this offseason, there is one thing that Yellow Jackets fans should be worried about, and that is the fact that Key has had several chances to make a good hire, and he has failed at nearly every turn.

Can Key get it right?

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When Key was hired after a strong run as the interim head coach in 2022, he had a chance to make a strong first hire to fix a side of the ball that the program had not been strong in quite some time. Instead of doing that though, Key retained coordinator Andrew Thacker. Thacker was demoted after a miserable loss to Bowling Green and was replaced by Kevin Sherrer, who did not do a much better job.

The best hire that Key made was heading into his second season. He hired former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci and Georgia Tech had one of its better defenses in years, though it was far from elite and had its poor games. Santucci left the following offseason to be the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens, a job he still has today, and Key had to make his third defensive coordinator hire.

Key chose Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon, who did not have defensive coordinator experience, but was a position coach for one of the best defenses in the country and had a fantastic reputation as a recruiter. Gideon lasted one season and his defensive unit was a primary reason for Georgia Tech's late season collapse a year ago, with horrific performances against NC State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh down the stretch.

Gideon left to go back to Texas and Key had another hire to make. He hired Semore and yesterday, he fired Semore after nine games.

So can Key get this hire right?

It is tough to have faith in it and one complicating factor could be Key's status heading into next season.

Key will be heading into his fifth season as the head coach and if the Yellow Jackets finish the year 2-10 as they are projected, he will likely enter the season squarely on the hot seat. That is going to be a tough situation to attract a top coordinator and it will be on Key to make a smare hire. Can he do that if given the opportunity?

Every college football coach, even the best in the country, has missed out on coordinator hires. But when you are a coach like Key, a non-play-caller who builds a strong culture and recruits, you have to nail your coordinator hires and allow them to do their jobs. He nailed the hire of Buster Faulkner to start his tenure at Georgia Tech, and that led to lots of success for the program. That has been his only good coordinator hire to date and that should make Georgia Tech fans nervous about him making another hire.