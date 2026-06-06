The Overlooked Group That Could Define Georgia Tech's Defense In 2026

This is a position group that isn’t getting talked about enough when you look at the defense. A lot of the buzz and allure is going to the defensive line, and rightfully so. However, the linebackers will play an integral role in the success of the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

A key part to watch will be the growth of the veteran linebackers like Kyle Efford, Cayman Spaulding, and E.J. Lightsey. Melvin Jordan IV should also see the field. Defensive coordinator Jason Semore is known for his ability to develop linebackers and have them play at a high level. With a new scheme and system in place, will that benefit the linebackers and their play on the field?

The biggest area of improvement is the missed tackles for the Yellow Jackets. While Efford led the way with 77 tackles, he had a missed tackle rate of 19.2% according to Pro Football Focus. Lightsey was right behind him with 76 tackles, but was better with a 10.7% miss tackle rate. Both were starters last season for the Yellow Jackets, but that number has to be better. Spaulding was slightly better with an 8.7% missed tackle rate.

An area that can help is the youth of the linebacker room. You have three impressive freshmen coming in with CJ Gamble, Kymani Morales, and Braylon Outlaw. One of these guys could play a key role for the Yellow Jackets even as a true freshman. One who has impressed early is Outlaw with how he played in the spring, which caught the attention of head coach Brent Key.

“You know (Braylon) Outlaw was doing a really good job and got the daggum flu this week. Had an upper respiratory infection and was out for a couple of days. We planned on moving him up and working him with the ones, right? Not to say he's a starter right now, but working with the ones to see how he reacts. That's what spring is for. We get guys in those spots and see how they play with a different guy next to them, an older guy next to him,” said Key.

To already be considered to get some rotation with some of the starters shows the early impact that Outlaw is having and how he is impressing the coaching staff. If he can continue that through summer workouts and

The last area that could define the Yellow Jackets with this group is their ability in coverage, especially with tight ends, slot wide receivers, and even running backs. Outlaw and Spaulding are the most athletic on the team and should be used in certain situations to help aid in that. Now, when you look at coverage more in depth, you also have to consider Jordan IV, who had the best grade among linebackers in coverage, posting a 74.8 coverage grade, according to PFF. It was also the third-best grade on the team.

If Georgia Tech can clean up the missed tackles and coverage busts with their linebackers, they should have a better season. It is something that will define the success of this team, which struggled against the run (ranked No.88) and gave up a lot of big plays down the field. To fix that issue, they have to clean up some things and be more sound.

