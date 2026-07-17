Three Takeaways For Georgia Tech From ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech made quite the impression in Charlotte at ACC Media Days. Today, we take a look at three key takeaways for the Yellow Jackets at media days.

1. Brent Key Steals The Show

Brent Key stole the show at ACC Media Days, and if you didn’t know his name before, you certainly did after. He had several viral moments, from talking about Alberto Mendoza, Haynes King, and energy to the team's identity. He has a natural dry humor, but certainly will have people talking about the Yellow Jackets, not just from what they do on the field, but also about the leader and personality of Coach Key.

He has earned it and shown that he is confident in his team and what they have coming in the fall. If your coach isn’t confident, it can be a long season, but Key has done a good job with his staff and assembling the right guys to ensure success for the Yellow Jackets. They are in a good position to take a step forward.

2. Identity For Georgia Tech Not Changing

Coach Key was adamant that, no matter what happened and whoever came in and out of the Georgia Tech program, as long as he was the head coach, the identity would remain the same. Now what does that mean? It means the Yellow Jackets will remain a competitive team and will always challenge themselves in their scheduling and opponents.

They want to be the best, and in order to be the best, you have to beat the best. There will never be a situation where they run from a matchup or avoid a team, no matter where they are. I think the other part of what he was alluding to is a physical bunch that will run the football. Georgia Tech is known as a team that produces elite running backs and players. While they only have one draft pick so far in the Key era, it feels like a team that will be built and known for it offensive line and running backs.

3. Georgia Tech Is Extremely Confident

Despite the Vegas sportsbook projections, what pundits are saying, and how they are viewed in the college football landscape, the Yellow Jackets remain extremely confident ahead of the 2026 season. That is emanating from Coach Key, who displayed it at ACC Media Days and was adamant about what the team is trying to achieve: an ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth.

You could hear it in the answers. It wasn’t only Key; it was the players from Kyle Efford to Malachi Hosley to Justice Haynes. In front of national media, Haynes proclaimed the Georgia Tech running back duo of him and Hosley as the bad boys and the baddest dudes out there. If that doesn’t show confidence, then I don’t know what will.