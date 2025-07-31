These Five Georgia Tech Players Deserve More Buzz Ahead of the 2025 Season
Fall camp is underway at Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets are gearing up for what could be a special season. They return veteran players at every position and brought in a talented transfer portal class, as well as one of the best high school classes in Georgia Tech history.
Everyone knows the big name players at Georgia Tech, such as quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and others, but who are some players who are not getting enough love heading into the 2025 season?
1. LG Joe Fusile
Georgia Tech has one of the top offensive linemen in the ACC with Keylan Rutledge, but the other guard that the Yellow Jackets have is pretty good, too. Joe Fusile is heading into his third year as a starter for Georgia Tech, and he combines with Rutledge to form one of the top guard duos in the conference. With a few new starters up front, it is going to be important for Georgia Tech to be able to lean on Fusile and Rutledge early on in the season. Don't forget about Georgia Tech's other guard on the O-Line.
2. WR Isiah Canion
Canion should be primed for a breakout season for Georgia Tech in 2025. There is plenty of talent in the receiver room, but there are not a lot of players who have a lot of size. Canion stands at 6'4 215 LBS, and as a prospect, he showed the ability to win 1-on-1 matchups. He showed flashes last season in limited snaps, but he could be one of the most reliable targets for Georgia Tech's offense by season's end.
3. DE Brayden Manley
Georgia Tech defensive line is a work in progress right now, but one player who has a chance to standout is Brayden Manley, who transferred in from Mercer in the offseason.
Manley probably has the most upside of any player on the D-Line. He had a great year with the Bears in 2024. Manley finished with 38 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. He was named South Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NCAA Division 1 FCS second-team all-American as a sophomore. He has the potential to be an instant impact player for the Yellow Jackets and his versatile pass-rushing skillset.
4. LB Melvin Jordan
Kyle Efford is the headliner for Georgia Tech's linebacker group, but Melvin Jordan has a chance to come in and make an impact on this unit, and he is not getting talked about nearly enough. In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles, including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV, where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest-rated Beavers defender per Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
5. DB Omar Daniels
After Omar Daniels made the move to safety, he became a different player last season.
Can he continue that into this season? Daniels finished the season with 51 tackles and three pass deflections, as well as a 64.8 grade on PFF in 485 snaps. Daniels and Clayton Powell-Lee will look to force turnovers in the backend and be leaders for the defense.