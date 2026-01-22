Three Big Reasons Why Georgia Tech Is An ACC Contender In 2026

Georgia Tech was just one game away from making the ACC championship game in 2025. Despite roster and coaching turnover, they look like they have positioned themselves to be in the conversations for 2026. Let’s take a closer look at three big reasons why that is the case.

1. Elite Portal Pickups

Aug. 3, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Linebackers Noah Carter (24) and Jah-Marien Latham (20) ready themselves for a drill during practice Sunday at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Tech was aggressive in the transfer portal and added guys who can make major impacts in 2026. The Yellow Jackets have a top 5 class in the ACC in terms of the portal and did a phenomenal job of acquiring talent. Head coach Brent Key has shown that he is not afraid to hit the portal and get guys to make his team better. Some of those elite pickups include Noah Carter, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jonas Duclona, Tim Griffin, and Justice Haynes. Georgia Tech ranks top 30 in the portal after these acquisitions. One of the most underrated is getting Alberto Mendoza, who will bring the right attitude and character to the locker room. He is an extremely accurate quarterback and one who should be able to lead this team to where they want to go. With Haynes King graduating and Aaron Philo leaving, the void was there for the Ramblin Wreck. They did an outstanding job of feeling its weakest position and possibly turning it into a strength.

2. One of the best running back rooms in the country

Michigan running back Justice Haynes prays before kickoff against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When you look at the identity of the Yellow Jackets and everything they want to do, they have the roster to accomplish that. They want to be a physical smash-mouth football team that can run the ball at an extremely high level. The acquisition of Justice Haynes signalled that they got one of the best running backs in the transfer portal, who is known for his home run capabilities. He finished with 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago. He had 20+ runs of 10 or more yards for the Wolverines. You paired Haynes with Malachi Hosley, who averaged seven yards per carry for the Yellow Jackets in his first season with the program. So two running backs who average over seven yards per carry are on your roster. That is going to be problematic for opposing defenses. When we look at teams that contended in the ACC and even in the College Football Playoff, they had strong running games. From Miami to Indiana, Duke, and even Virginia, all lean on the ground attack to set up play action. That could be a formula that serves the Yellow Jackets well next fall.

3. A potentially elite defense

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake greets Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key after the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Now follow me. I know it may seem crazy because we haven’t seen the Yellow Jackets have an elite defense in a long time. However, 2026 is moving in a direction that could be different. The Yellow Jackets hired a familiar face at the defensive coordinator position in Jason Semore, who has a ton of experience. He also specializes in areas where Georgia Tech has struggled, which is getting sacks and causing turnovers. He will also have an array of talent at his disposal. Young guys like Tae Harris, Fenix Felton, Andre Fuller Jr, Dalen Penson, Elgin Sessions, Christian Garrett, and Amontrae Braford are chomping at the bit to produce. Stellar freshmen in Jaedyn Terry, Kealon Jones, and Traeviss Stevenson who want to see the field early. Veterans like Jonas Duclona, Brayden Manley, Kyle Efford, and E.J. Lightsey, who want to see the team finish at a high level. If you couple all of that together, it has the ingredients and makings of a team that can make it to the mountaintop. They have game wreckers, elite defensive backs and physicality at linebacker. It will be an interesting year to see how the Yellow Jackets are defensively.

