Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech's Game vs Wake Forest
Gameday is nearing for the Yellow Jackets as they go on the road to face Wake Forest. There is plenty that can happen in the game on Saturday, especially with how well Georgia Tech is playing to begin the season. Let’s take a look at some bold predictions for the game this weekend.
1. Georgia Tech rushes for 300 yards and surpasses its season average-
The Yellow Jackets have a top 15 unit in the country rushing the football, churning up 249.3 yards per game. When you take a deeper dive into the numbers, the rushing attempts aren’t even high for Georgia Tech this season. Efficiency has been the key to getting more done with fewer reps on offense. They have one of the best running back tandems in the country that nobody is talking about in Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley. Both complement each other well and feed off each other’s energy on the gridiron. Haynes has rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Hosley has rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns. When either is in the game, they are capable of big plays and going for long runs. The addition of Hosley from Penn this offseason has kept Haynes fresh and ready to go in the fourth quarter and reel off those big runs. They also have Daylon Gordon, who had one of his best games with the Yellow Jackets after he ran away from the defense for a 47-yard touchdown. He was clocked at 20.64 MPH on his touchdown run. It was the ninth fastest per Reel Analytics this past week. Gordon has been one who has continued to put his head down and grind for opportunities for Georgia Tech, and has earned the respect of his head coach.
“He was so excited coming off the field. I'm trying to get to him first. Well, the whole team's trying to get to him. I mean, it was probably 20 people trying to congratulate him. Draw up what Georgia Tech football is. Write down a definition of what Georgia Tech football is. A player that represents everything about Georgia Tech,” said Key. “The school, the students here, the success that these students have while they're in school, and when they're out of school. The football team requires hard work, toughness, and discipline. You name it. DG is the definition of it. I'm glad he's on this team. His ceiling in life, you can't even see it. You talk about successful, DG's gonna be as successful as anybody that's come through this place."
This unit has been good this season and should have another stellar showing against Wake Forest.
2. Isaiah Canion crosses the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career- I feel like the breakout game is here for the sophomore wide receiver who has been grinding to put himself in position to succeed. He’s seeing more time on the field because of his willingness and ability to block in the open space. Perimeter blocking for wide receivers is a key pillar to play in this Buster Faulkner offense/scheme. With adding muscle to his frame, Canion has been able to spring together some big runs this season on the perimeter with his blocking, which has led to more time on the field. He earned his highest PFF grade of 79.8 against Gardner-Webb in blocking. The numbers aren’t gaudy by any stretch of the imagination, but you can see the potential building and the trust developing. In his last game, he had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. In the game before that against Clemson, he had one of his best games, finishing with five catches for 56 yards. He’s continuing to get more targets and plays within the system. His star quarterback, Haynes King, talked about his development.
“A lot of improvement. I mean, I see that every day out there on the practice field. You know, the way he practices, the way he prepares, even this off-season, just building his body the right way. So he's come up, like you said, big time player, big time plays,” said King.
I think the game he sets career marks will be this weekend against Wake Forest.
3. Georgia Tech forces three turnovers against Robby Ashford on Saturday- Fortune favors the bold, and turnovers have been a point of emphasis for this team. Senior cornerback Ahmari Harvey said it best about how close the team is and is hungry for takeaways.
“Nah, it's coming. I mean, when it rained, it stormed. So, like, it rained a little bit. We're just waiting for the storm to come. The storm's going to come real soon. I feel like it's coming real soon,” said Harvey. “I was supposed to get my hands on one last week, but he threw it out of bounds. I feel like our eyes and stuff are going to be in the right place. We're going to have opportunities on the ball, so we just have to make the plays that come to us.”
To put it simply, Robby Ashford has been turnover-prone with Wake Forest early in the season. He has only one touchdown and has thrown three interceptions early in the year. Georgia Tech has gotten a number of chances with the ball for big plays and turnovers. They are sitting only at three this season, but I think they will match their season total with how Ashford takes risks and their ability to be in the right position to make plays. I think you will see exotic pressures from defensive coordinator Blake Gideon that will confuse Ashford and speed him up, leading to more opportune situations for the defense.