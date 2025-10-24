Three Bold Predictions For No. 7 Georgia Tech Against Syracuse
Gameday is just a day away, and the Yellow Jackets will be celebrating homecoming this weekend. Injuries have started to pile up a bit, which opens up opportunities for players to show up with big-time performances. Expect a couple of bounce-back games for the Yellow Jackets stars as well after a rough couple of weeks. Let’s take a look at some bold predictions for this upcoming weekend for Georgia Tech.
1. Jamal Haynes Gets Back On Track
It has been a tough couple of weeks for the senior running back with teams loading the box and gearing up to stop the run. Haynes has just rushed for 119 yards in the past three games, which is not normal for a running back of his caliber. He has had some big games this season against Temple, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries against Gardner-Webb. Haynes has 409 yards and three touchdowns on the year and is due for a big game. He has remained patient and continuing to do the right things so when his moment comes, he can take advantage. His star quarterback, Haynes King, talked about a recent conversation he had with Haynes.
“We've actually talked about it a little bit. Shooting a talk with the boys, you know. We talked about it and even told me he was like, "Yeah, I just got to, you know, keep grinding and doing my job and pressing the right gap and if I do that sooner or later it'll break, you know? I can't press and try to make a big play and stuff like that." I was like, "That's perfect." I feel like his head's in the right space,” said King. “He's doing what's best for the team. Sometimes you've got to cram it, get those harder three to four, five-yard runs instead of just trying to make a big play and then losing too, you know. He's done a really good job of doing that this season, and like he said, you know, sooner or later he will be able to break and you know, party get started.”
I think Haynes will be ready and pop off for a big game.
2. Bailey Stockton Will Have A Career Game
The former walk-on has established himself as a player in the offense and one who is extra reliable and dependable. Stockton will likely see more reps with Malik Rutherford questionable and his status up in the air. Stockton has shown over the course of his career that he can step up big and be a go-to option on offense. Week 1 against Colorado, he did the same thing. Rutherford went down with an injury, and Stockton led the team in receiving with four catches for 48 yards in the win over the Buffaloes. He talked about his progression over the course of his career and where he has improved.
“I think it's gotten a lot better. I need to just focus on the little details like perimeter blocking, maybe yac (yards after catch). The job is to go out there and run the right route and catch the ball. I feel like I did a pretty good job,” said Stockton.
I believe he is primed for a big game with the rushing attack, and Haynes King is garnering a lot of attention.
3. The defense forces three turnovers against Syracuse
As of late, the defense is forcing more turnovers and is in a position to make plays on the ball. Rodney Shelley helped get things started in the game against Virginia Tech, recording his first career interception. Last week, the Yellow Jackets got the longest fumble return for a touchdown when AJ Hoffler jarred the ball loose and Omar Daniels returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. The Yellow Jackets have a ben,d don’t break mentality, and one of the best teams in red zone defense ranking in the top 15 in that category. They are tough to score on in that area and take advantage of a shorter field. With improved play from the defense and turnover-prone Rickie Collins, I think it is a recipe for success for the Yellow Jackets, and the defense has one of its best games of the season.