Three Teams We’d Love To See Draft Georgia Tech QB Haynes King



The NFL draft is less than two months away, and with the NFL combine officially gone, it is time to take a look at a few times that we would like to see draft former Georgia Tech star quarterback Haynes King. Let’s look at a few destinations.

1. New Orleans

It feels like the Saints have potentially found their quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough, who was solid down the stretch for the Saints to end the regular season. New Orleans would be a great fit for King because he can go there and develop while learning a good offensive system under head coach Kellen Moore. Moore has built a reputation for getting the most out of quarterbacks and helping them play at their highest level under his tutelage. King wouldn’t be rushed onto the field and could learn from pros in the quarterback room during his contract and add layers to his game. That way, when the opportunity presents itself, he can thrive and play at a high level. New Orleans may be the best fit for King and his future.

2. Miami

King has also enjoyed success in Miami and played some of his best games against his college counterpart, the Hurricanes. The Dolphins is another situation that will have a new single caller with Tua Tagovailoa likely to be moved or cut from the roster. The Dolphins are a team loaded with talent and will have a great wide receiver waiting in the wings in Jaylen Waddle, who is one of the best route runners in the league. Miami already has a good running game, but hasn’t had a true dual-threat quarterback. With King's speed (ran a 4.46 40-yard dash) and athleticism, he could help in that area. He is also a student of the game and watches a lot of film, which can lead to his success on the pro level.

3. Arizona

The Cardinals are moving on from Kyler Murray and are expected to cut him once free agency opens next week. Murray spent seven seasons in Arizona and won Rookie of the Year and made two Pro Bowls, but was derailed by injury. The Cardinals organization will be looking for a quarterback to replace Murray and could look to go young at the position in the draft to give Arizona some much-needed depth. It is unknown if they will keep veteran journeyman Jacoby Brisett on the roster. If they don’t, they could go in free agency to land a quarterback or use their No.3 overall pick to draft a QB. There is a lot going on in Glendale, Arizona, but King could be a player who is a part of their future.

