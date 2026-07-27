Three Burning Questions For Georgia Tech Linebackers Entering Fall Camp

Georgia Tech hired Jason Semore to be its new defensive coordinator, partly because of his ability to coach linebackers. Semore's defenses at Southern Miss and Marshall specialized in creating havoc, forcing turnovers and putting pressure on the quarterback, but most Yellow Jacket fans are going to remember Semore for his work as the linebackers coach for Georgia Tech in 2022, coaching up Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas into All-ACC players.

The defense might not have a couple of players of that caliber, but there is no question that they have to be better.

There is not a lot of turnover at the linebacker position for Georgia Tech entering the 2026 season. They have two freshmen incoming (Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gamble), while Tah'j Butler is the only departure through the transfer portal.

With fall camp right around the corner, let's take a look at some important questions relating to the linabackers for Georgia Tech.

1. Can E.J. Lightsey and Kyle Efford put together complete seasons?

While neither player was horrible during the 2025 season, they did not play up to a high enough standard and the Yellow Jackets had one of the worst defenses in the ACC in the second half of the season.

These two players have played a lot of football and are much better than what they showed for much of 2025 and with Semore now leading the room (and the defense), I am expect a bounce back.

Lightsey had perhaps his best game of the season against Georgia and played a key part in the Yellow Jackets stifling the Bulldogs offense.

Efford and Lightsey combined for 153 tackles last season while also being dinged up for portions of the year. Lightsey finished with a 68.6 grade in 671 snaps on Pro Football Focus, while Efford had a 64.3 grade in 578 snaps, including a 59.2 tackling grade, something that needs to be improved.

2. What kind of roles will Melvin Jordan IV and Cayman Spaulding have?

Given that Georgia Tech only lost Butler via the portal and brought in zero transfers, the Yellow Jackets are going to be counting on both players to be real factors at the position and provide depth.

Spaulding finished the season with 41 tackles, as well as having a 58.5 grade in 322 snaps, including a 69.5 pass rushing grade. Towards the end of the season, Spaulding was turned loosd more as a blitzer and seemed comfortable in that role and made plays.

Jordan entered the portal, but came back to the Yellow Jackets and is set to be a key player. He was actually the highest-graded player on Georgia Tech's defense, though it was just in 148 snaps.

They have plenty of experience, but can they have better seasons with a new coach and scheme?

3. Can the freshmen make a case for playing time?

During the spring, and even ACC media days, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was very complimentary of true freshman Braylon Outlaw.

Does that mean that Outlaw is going to be a starter or play major snaps? Perhaps not, but it was a big win for the program when he chose Georgia Tech over big-time programs and I think at worst he is a special teams mainstay during his true freshman season.

Gamble is the least talked about of the two players, but with not a lot of bodies at the linebacker position and a new coordinator, don't count him out.