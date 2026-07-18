Ranking the five most important moves of Georgia Tech's offseason

It was a busy offseason for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets had a lot of work to do to retool their roster after some departures via the transfer portal and with players not having any more eligibility and heading to the NFL Draft. Not only that, but they had to replace both coordinators.

Georgia Tech is once again being underrated heading into the 2026 season and with ACC media days now behind them, fall camp is up next.

Before fall camp, let's look back on the five most important moves of Georgia Tech's offseason.

5. Hiring George Godsey as Offensive Coordinator

The Yellow Jackets lost Buster Faulkner to Florida early in the offseason and Brent Key opted to bring former Georgia Tech quarterback George Godsey to run the offense. Godsey had been in the NFL since 2010 and was most recently the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Can Godsey continue the success that Faulkner had at Georgia Tech? While under the direction of Faulkner, the Yellow Jackets had one of the best offenses in the country and one of the to rushing attacks consistently.

The transition from Faulkner to Godsey is going to be one of the most important storylines for Georgia Tech this seaso.

4. Jason Semore hired as defensive coordinator

Semore is the fourth defensive coordinator for Georgia Tech in as many seasons. Semore has plenty of familiarity with the program, having been an assistant prior to this stint as the defensive coordinator.

Semore's defenses at Marshall and Southern Miss were known for their ability to create havoc, get sacks, and create turnovers, three things that Georgia Tech has not been able to do over the past three seasons.

Can Semore improve Georgia Tech's defense enough to where the Yellow Jackets can contend in the ACC?

3. Georgia Tech's investment in the defensive line

The Yellow Jackets have had individual standouts on the defensive line, such as Jordan van den Ber and Zeek Biggers, over the past couple of seasons, but they have not been able to field a compotent unit as a whole.

The Yellow Jackets wanted to get bigger and stronger up front and they did that, adding several transfers at edge and at defensive tackle. Noah Carter, Taje McCoy, and Jordan Walker were brought in to help put pressure on the quarterback, while Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Tim Griffin are going to try, and improve the Yellow Jackets' run defense in the middle.

Key has talked about how this team is starting to look the way that he wants them to up front and this year they are hoping for a major turn around.

2. Alberto Mendoza transferring to Georgia Tech

Mendoza was the last addition for the Yellow Jackets through the transfer portal and he is set to be Georgia Tech's starting quarterback this season.

Mendoza has never made a start in his college career, but he is still the most experienced quarterback on the Yellow Jackets roster. Mendoza got some playing time as the backup for Indiana last season, but has never started a game.

Georgia Tech has surrounded Mendoza with what they hope is an elite running game and an improved defense. He is going to have a chance to shine and become a strong starter in the ACC.

1. Justice Haynes transferring to Gerogia Tech

It is not often that a running back transferring to a school would make it over a quarterback, but that shows you how special Haynes could be this season.

Haynes coming to Georgia Tech is one of the biggest moves of the offseason and he is stepping into the perfect offense to maximize his skillset.

Haynes is going to be the focal point of the Yellow Jackets offense this season and his transferring to Georgia Tech is their biggest move of the offseason.