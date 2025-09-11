Three Clemson Players To Watch On Saturday Against Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers have a bevvy of elite players at their disposal and are one of the most talented teams in the country. Georgia Tech will have to make sure they are prepared and don’t let the Tigers get going early or allow these players to have a big game. Let’s take an in-depth look at who they need to pay attention to on Saturday.
1. WR Bryant Wesco
Wesco stepped onto the scene as a true freshman and developed into a major part of the future for the Clemson Tigers. He would finish his freshman campaign with 41 catches, 705 yards, and five touchdowns. He’s picked up right where he left off and has continued to be a problem with the ball in his hands. Wesco leads the Tigers in catches, yards, yards per catch, longest reception of the season, and touchdowns. He has been the go-to option on offense for Clemson and has impressed early. His best game so far has been against Troy. Wesco finished with seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. With an injury or two to the wide receiver room, Wesco has taken full advantage and will be a player to watch and account for on Saturday.
2. EDGE T.J. Parker
Parker is one of the best defensive players across college football, and his numbers back him up. He is the highest graded Clemson defensive player per Pro Football Focus through two weeks. He has a 75.4 overall defensive grade, but he is most impressive in run defense with a 75.7 grade. This is an area in which he excels and plays at a high level. One thing Georgia Tech wants to do on Saturday is run the football to help set up plays in the vertical passing game. If they want to do that, they will have to neutralize Parker to some degree and not let him wreck the game. Parker has seven tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection early in the year. He’s also created four pressures and two quarterback hurries. The junior defensive lineman is an NFL prospect for a reason, and the Yellow Jackets will have to account for him.
3. RB Adam Randall-
It has been tough sledding early on in the running game for Clemson as they have been struggling to get some consistency from this unit, which has bled over to their passing game and opposing defenses making it tough for the offense. The one constant has been Adam Randall, who converted over from wide receiver to running back this past offseason. So far, that transition has paid early-season dividends for the Tigers. Randall is the leading rusher for Clemson and is averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He has rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns through the first few weeks of the season. His breakout game came last week against Troy, where he had a heavy dosage of rushing attempts. Randall finished with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown. With Cade Klubnik’s early struggles this season, expect Clemson to turn to the running game more, especially early on. Georgia Tech will need to have a plan for this and ensure they don’t let Randall get going early in the game.