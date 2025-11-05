Three Freshmen To Watch In The Final Three Games For Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has used a good amount of their freshman this season to be big contributors and get key minutes in games throughout 2025. That has led to the success of the program for Georgia Tech and is a reason they are 8-1 this season. With injuries continuing to pile up, they have had to lean on their depth in key positions to come up big for the team.
1. Jordan Allen
Allen has continued to be impressive for the Yellow Jackets this season, with an increased amount of reps coming his way due to injuries. He was the first 100-yard receiver for Georgia Tech this season. He finished with five catches for 110 yards, including a 50-yard catch against NC State last week. On the season, he has 14 catches for 275 yards. One thing that catches your eye is the plethora of ways he can be used. He does his damage primarily in the slot, but he has been used on jet motions, running the ball, and even quick screens. He is so dynamic with the ball in his hands; you have to find ways to get him the ball. A stat that explains how explosive Allen has been this season is his yards per catch. Allen has 19.6 yards per catch. He has a number of big plays this season in limited reps. Although the offensive is very explosive, they have another player who is ready to be inserted and make more big plays moving forward.
“I think I might have said earlier in the week, that's why you play guys early. That's why you play early in the season. So when times like this come, and you've got guys that might be down for a game, you've got guys that are able to step in. It's not the first time out there, and he did. He did a nice job. He's got speed. He can run. And he's getting more and more confident doing it. But if he hadn't had that outboy game, it was maybe the second or third game of the year where he caught those little screen passes into the game, and got tracked down and caught. If he hadn't been out there in that situation and felt the speed of the game, well, he's probably not able to go out and be able to be productive,” said Key.
2. Tae Harris
Will the talented defensive back see more time this season for the Yellow Jackets. Harris had one of his best games in a home victory over Syracuse. He finished with four tackles and a forced fumble. He had the highest PFF grade of any Yellow Jackets defensive player with a 90.3. He is the fifth-highest ranked player per PFF (Pro Football Focus) this season with a 73.3 grade on 142 snaps. Harris grades best in coverage with a 77.1 grade in that category. An area Georgia Tech struggled with last week is tackling. They have Omar Daniels and Jy Gilmore, who are some of their better tacklers, to go along with Clayton Powell-Lee. Harris, like Daniels and Gilmore, is a hard hitter and has a natural ability to jar the ball loose. To put it simply, Harris is a playmaker and has a knack for being around the football, whether it is in coverage or coming down in the box. He gives the Yellow Jackets another versatile player they can move around and have an impact. He could pay dividends down the stretch of the season, especially if the struggles continue in the secondary and tackling issues persist.
3. Andre Fuller
Fuller is a physical specimen at 6’3 and 240 pounds and made his presence felt early in the season. He finished with three tackles in each game against Colorado and Gardner Webb. He also added three tackles in a win against Virginia Tech. The true freshman has continued to carve out a role this season for Georgia Tech and has been a primary component in the rotation.
What he possesses is a relentless motor and one who doesn’t give up on plays and continues his pursuit of the quarterback. He has an impressive tackling grade of 70.5, per PFF. When he is around the quarterback or ball carrier, more often than not, he is going to bring them down to the ground. Fuller can be a piece on the defensive line that helps Georgia Tech create more pressure and cause more havoc for opposing offenses.
