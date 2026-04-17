Three Georgia Tech Freshmen To Watch In Saturday's Spring Game

The spring game is tomorrow afternoon for the Yellow Jackets, and it is the fans' first look at the team and what they could look like in the fall. Let’s take a look at some freshmen you need to keep an eye on and what to look out for this weekend.

1. LB Braylon Outlaw

This is probably a surprising name to see on this list, but Outlaw has had a productive spring and done some great things to showcase his talent. He has been working with a lot of the twos and threes, but head coach Brent Key has even thought about him running with the ones to see what he can do with a veteran linebacker.

“You know (Braylon) Outlaw was doing a really good job and got the daggum flu this week.

Had an upper respiratory infection and was out for a couple of days. We planned on moving him up and working him with the ones, right? Not to say he's a starter right now, but working with the ones to see how he reacts. That's what spring is for. We get guys in those spots and see how they play with a different guy next to them, an older guy next to him. I thought Cayman (Spaulding), early in spring, had a setback we had to address. I think he's come back as a much better version of himself. He's got to learn to play without becoming emotional within a place. And we had to make a strong act on it early in the spring."

Don’t be surprised if Outlaw has a great spring, and he finds himself in the rotation in the fall.

2. DL Christian Speakman

The standout for Morrow High School may be one of the steals of the 2026 cycle. Speakman has come in and taken all of the coaching and teaching the right way, and is making quite a name for himself among the staff. He has been dominant and making plays throughout the spring, and is already looking like he has carved out a role for the Yellow Jackets in the fall. How extensive is that role? Remains to be seen, but no question you will see the true freshman getting consistent reps. Both coach Key and defensive line coach Jess Simpson have been raving about him.

“The young kid, man, (Christian) Speakman, he's really playing much older than he is. You tell a guy looking at the flat wall of the line of scrimmage, push the pocket in pass rush,” said coach Key.

​​“It was a very interesting eval. It's just, really, an athletic kid. Has great eyes. His hands, his hips and his feet follow his eyes like he tracks blocks really well. He's big and he's strong in the weight room naturally. He understands how to anchor and fight pressure probably naturally. These linemen probably don't get credit for the athletes and the coordination they have to have. But understanding how to feel and fight pressure is a big deal because of the hard jobs that you have to do. He has some natural instinct getting off blocks, finding the football. I don't know if you're gonna see Christian Speakman starting on the third down package, but I'll be shocked if you don't see him on first and second down some. That's his goal. He's pushing guys. I am so excited we took him, man. I think he's got a high ceiling and a big upside.”

3. DB Kealan Jones

Jones has been flying under the radar this spring, but had quite the scrimmage last weekend that has his name coming up more and more. He made a number of plays and caught the head coaches eye in doing so. Jones was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and one of the best playmaking safeties in the state. The spring game will be another chance to show everyone what he can do.

“The guy that keeps catching my eye out there, Kealan Jones, he just keeps showing up, whether it be a solid, really good tackle in space, whether it be in coverage, support, knowing what to do. He's progressing a lot,” said Key.

“He's practiced 11 days, 12 days now. So, just go and say he had a good day, but it doesn't mean he's Ronnie Lott out there yet. I mean, he's not there yet. He made a couple of good plays today. So, he's really talented, very conscientious kid. Down the road could he? I don't know, maybe if we need it.”