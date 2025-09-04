Three Gardner-Webb Players To Watch On Saturday Against Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech will open the season at home against Gardner Webb on Saturday, which is a part of a three game home stand for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is coming off a big road victory over the Colorado Buffaloes and will look to continue that momentum heading into Week 2 of the season. In order to do that, they need to slow these key players for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, who will look to cause chaos and pull off an upset on the road against the Yellow Jackets. Here are the players to watch on Saturday.
1. QB Nate Hampton- Now his stats aren’t going to wow you, especially through the air. Hampton only completed 40% of his passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He is massive, however, in his 6’6 and 240 pound frame. The offense runs through him, and the Yellow Jackets will once again have to stop a dual-threat quarterback. Hampton rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Western Carolina. He is a battering ram and can punish you if he gets loose. His 26-yard rushing touchdown sent the Runnin’ Bulldogs to victory. He was named Big South/OVC Offensive Player of the Week. Coach Key talked about the challenge of trying to slow him down.
“The quarterback was national player of the week last week, so you got some good football players, come in here they're gonna, they're gonna be prepared they're gonna be ready and they're not gonna back down by any means and it's gonna be a, it's gonna be a big challenge for us and what we do this week so like we always talk about it It's about what we put into this week
It will be vital for the Yellow Jackets to try and slow him down and not let him get going early.
2. WR Anthony Lowe-
The senior receiver had a strong showing in their Week 1 win over West Carolina. He was a go to option on offense for Gardner Webb. he finished with five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. A season ago, Lowe finished with 40 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns. He’s continued to improve his game and has been quite a reliable option on offense. A thing to watch for Lowe is his deep threat ability and yards after catch. He can take the top off a defense with his deceptive speed and ability to break free in the open field, breaking tackles and taking them the distance. Lowe is taking full advantage of his opportunities with Gardner-Webb and will be a player to watch out for in the game.
3. LB Jamari Young- Young had a strong debut to his junior season and was the leading tackler for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He was a menace in the backfield, constantly making plays and flexing his muscles. Young finished with 11 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He was everywhere for Gardner Webb, making his presence felt. Young is probably one of the better linebackers at fitting runs and creating pressure on the quarterback that you will see. He has seen limited time throughout his collegiate career, but is ready for his moment and shone bright last Saturday. He will face a strong challenge this week against Georgia Tech, especially with how much they like to run the ball, and it will test see how disciplined he is when they run his way.