Three Georgia Players To Watch On Friday vs Georgia Tech
Game day is just a day away. Georgia Tech plays its rival in a highly anticipated matchup with a lot on the line for the Yellow Jackets. They could get their first win over Georgia since 2016, and the first over Georgia in Atlanta since 1999. It would also give the Yellow Jackets a much-needed resume-defining win. In order to come out with a win, Georgia Tech will have to stop several key players. Let’s take a look at who.
1. Gunner Stockton-
Stockton has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs this season with his play on the field. He had led Georgia to a number of wins with his stellar performances. You can go back to the shootout against Tennessee, where he threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a game they outlasted the Volunteers. You also have the Ole Miss game, where he threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the home win. Texas was the latest SEC game where he couldn’t be stopped, throwing for 229 yards and four touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown. Whatever Georgia has needed this season, Stockton has delivered in a big way. He currently is third in the country in QBR (quarterback rating) with a 89.5. Stockton has thrown 2,465 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 361 yards and eight touchdowns. He has emerged as a star for the Bulldogs, and shown they are never out of a game, no matter the deficit.
2. Zacahariah Branch
One of the Bulldogs prized possessions of the offseason who came over from USC. Branch has delivered in a big way, especially with all of the injuries to the wide receiver from this season. Branch leads Georgia with 63 catches for 638 yards and three touchdowns. He has always been known for his speed and big-play ability down the field. While he hasn’t had multiple 100-yard receiving games as we saw at USC, he’s been a steady and consistent receiver for the Bulldogs. Something they have needed, especially after some of the issues last season with drops. Branch has come in and been a reliable player for the Bulldogs. He had his best game of he year against rival Florida, finishing with 10 catches for 112 yards. Branch has recorded at least three catches in every game this season for Georgia. The Yellow Jackets will have to have a plan to slow him down and not let him take over this game if they want to come out with a win.
3. KJ Bolden
The sophomore safety burst onto the scene as a true freshman for the Bulldogs and carved out a big role despite being on a talented secondary. He’s taken it a step further this year for Georgia and has been even better. He was one of the lone returning starters on the backend and one Kirby Smart has leaned on. That has paid dividends for the Bulldogs. Bolden is currently third on the team with 54 tackles. Bolden also has two passes defensed, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. One of his best games came against Mississippi State, where he recorded a season-high 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Bolden is the fourth-highest rated player on defense according to Pro Football Focus with a 78.3 grade. An area where he is one of the best players in the country is in run defense and tackling. He is putting together NFL numbers there. Bolden has an 88.2 run defense grade and a 91.5 tackling grade. Those are key stats because Georgia Tech likes to run the ball, and sometimes Bolden is in the box playing down and lurking at the line of scrimmage. The Yellow Jackets must have a plan to block Bolden and not let him disrupt the game, or it could be a long day.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Georgia
•Three Storylines To Watch On Friday As Georgia Tech Takes On Georgia
•Everything From Brent Key Ahead of Friday's Game vs Georgia
•Georgia Tech Defensive Back Jy Gilmore Is Out For The Rest Of The Season