Three Georgia Tech Football Games That Could Host College Gameday

Georgia Tech Football was featured on College Gameday as recently as the 2024 season when they opened with Florida State in Ireland, but the program has not hosted college football's top pregame show since 2006, when the Yellow Jackets faced No. 2 Notre Dame at home.

Just this week, College Gameday announced their first two destinations of the season. They will be at the LSU-Clemson matchup in week one and then they will be at Texas-Ohio State in week two.

The Yellow Jackets traditionally play a tough schedule full of marquee opponents and I think there could be some matchups that the gameday crew decides to visit.

Note, for this list, these are games that Georgia Tech plays in, not just games that are played at home.

1. At Georgia (Nov. 28th)

I know that this game is not in Atlanta, but I still think that it is the game on Georgia Tech's schedule that is most likely to get a visit from College Gameday.

Since Brent Key has taken over as the full-time head coach, Georgia Tech has made this rivalry more competitive, losing by a combined 17 points in the last three matchups, including the eight overtime loss the last time the Yellow Jackets were in Athens.

Georgia is projected to be among the top contenders for the national championship and if Georgia Tech exceeds expectations (preseason win total at 6.5), this could be the Gameday site.

Other games that will be in the running will be Ohio State vs Michigan and Auburn vs Alabama.

2. At Virginia Tech (Oct. 17th)

It is always possible that the first season for James Franklin at Virginia Tech does not go well, but I would bet that College Gameday is going to be itching to get to Blacksburg to visit.

The hire of Franklin was one of the biggest of the offseason, and when you look at both teams schedules, there is a chance that both teams will not have more than one loss. Georgia Tech opens the year with Colorado, Tennessee, Mercer, Stanford, and Duke before heading to Lane Stadium and the Hokies face VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Cal. This could be one of the pivotal matchups in the ACC.

Other games that will be in contention include Ohio State vs Indiana (the likely pick), Auburn vs Georgia, Florida vs Texas, Alabama vs Tennessee, Miami vs Florida State, Notre Dame vs BYU, Oklahoma State vs Houston, and Penn State vs Michigan.

3. At Pittsburgh (Oct. 31st)

I hate that I included all road games, but the most likely home game that Georgia Tech could host College Gameday for is week two vs Tennessee and they are already going to Texas-Ohio State. The Nov. 7th game vs Louisville was also considered, but that is going to be one of the most loaded weekends in recent memory with matchups like Notre Dame-Miami, Ohio State vs Oregon, Georgia vs Ole Miss, and Alabama vs LSU.

So that is why I chose Pittsburgh vs Georgia Tech.

Yellow Jackets fans are not going to forget the disappointment of losing to the Panthers at home last season with a chance to go to the ACC Championship on the line and payback will be on the mind for everyone in Atlanta. Pittsburgh is also expected to be a contender to make the ACC Championship game and this could be a pivotal game for the conference.

Other games that will be under consideration will be Florida vs Georgia, Arizona vs Texas Tech, Clemson vs Florida State, and Ohio State vs USC.