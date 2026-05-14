What Will Be The Biggest Game of the Year for Georgia Tech Football in 2026?

It is no surprise that Georgia Tech Football is going to play a tough schedule in 2026. While it is not as tough as years past, the Yellow Jackets are going to play 11 power four opponents, including two SEC matchups with Tennessee and Georgia.

Georgia Tech has exceeded its preseason win total in each of Brent Key's three seasons as the head coach, and to do that again, they are going to have to win some games as an underdog.

It is very early and there are multiple months until Georgia Tech kicks off the season against Colorado at home, but when you take a look at the schedule, what could be the biggest game of the year for the Yellow Jackets?

The easy answer when doing this exercise is always Georgia. It is the biggest rivalry game for the Yellow Jackets, and Key has his sights set on finally ending the losing streak to the Bulldogs. Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016, but after a string of blowout losses, Key has gotten close to pulling the upset and has lost the last three games by a combined 17 points. This should be another close game, but I am going in another direction for biggest game of the year.

I think that the biggest game for Georgia Tech is going to be a home game on Nov. 7th against Louisville.

Why do I think that Louisville is going to be the biggest game of the year for the Yellow Jackets?

When I look at Georgia Tech's start to the season, there is a real opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to start fast. Colorado is not the easiest team you could start the season with, but I think the Yellow Jackets will be favored and win this game.

The game against Tennessee is going to be challenging, but Brent Key is no stranger to pulling upsets against ranked teams, and the Volunteers are going to have a first year starting QB making his first start on the road.

Even if the Yellow Jackets were to lose to Tennessee, they will be favored against Mercer and Stanford, giving them a real opportunity to start 3-1 heading into their bye week.

Coming out of their bye week, Georgia Tech will be favored at home against Duke and then head out for an ACC road game at Virginia Tech, with that game followed with a home game against Boston College and a road game against Pittsburgh.

If the Yellow Jackets can come into the game against Louisville with one or few ACC losses, the game against the Cardinals could be for a spot in the ACC Championship.

Louisville has been a consistent threat in the ACC since hiring Jeff Brohm, making the conference title game in 2023 and coming close in both 2024 and 2025. Brohm and the Cardinals are seen as perhaps the biggest challenger to Miami in the ACC this season and can be found in most way-too-early top 25 lists.

Again, to make the ACC Championship, Georgia Tech is likely going to need two or fewer losses in conference play. Since the ACC eliminated divisions, there has not been a team to make the conference championship with more than two conference losses.

If Georgia Tech can beat one of the teams expected to contend for a spot in the conference title and get the tiebreaker over them, they could enter the final two weeks of conference play against Clemson and Wake Forest with a chance to get to Charlotte. Under the new rules, the ACC champion is automatically included in the 12-team playoff.

There are bigger brands on the schedule, but the early November contest against Louisville could be the biggest game on Georgia Tech's schedule.