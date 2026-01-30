Three Georgia Tech Games That Should Be In Primetime Next Season

Georgia Tech is in the early stages of its offseason as it looks to build a team even better than the 2025 model and take the next step as a program. Georgia Tech finished 9-4 and has its aspirations on an ACC crown and making a run to the College Football Playoff. 2026 will provide a different beast with a much tougher schedule. Let’s take a look at matchups that should be played in primetime in 2026.

1. Tennessee

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) scores a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This one goes without saying, but it would be an electric early-season game at Bobby Dodd Stadium that would bring great excitement and intrigue. Tennessee is a big brand in college football and brings a lot of eyes, no matter who they play. You can bet this game would send the ratings through the roof since it is an SEC vs ACC showdown. Both teams combined for 17 wins a season ago and were constantly in the national spotlight. You take the Tennessee explosive offense vs Georgia Tech's elite rushing attack, then it will surely be a game where both teams make a lot of plays

2. Georgia

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Last time these teams played a night game, we got one of the best college football games ever. The Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs dueled it out in eight overtimes on Friday night in Athens in 2024. The last few outings have delivered exciting and close contests in the series between the two. While Georgia has won the last eight outings, you can feel a hatred yet mutual respect between the two programs. Georgia Tech has gotten closer and closer each year to coming out on top against the Bulldogs. 2026 could be the year they do so and win the game over Georgia.

3. Louisville

Dec 23, 2025; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) and wide receiver Antonio Meeks (15) celebrate a touchdown pass against the Toledo Rockets during the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

These teams have only matched up four times in their history, so the matchup is fairly new. However, Louisville is usually a staple team in the ACC and always plays the Yellow Jackets tough. The Cardinals have won the past two outings over the Ramblin Wreck and have tied the series 2-2. Lousiville will be a different looking porgram in 2026 but its identity will remain the same which is running the football. Georgia Tech is similar to them in a lot of ways and wears the same identity of wanting to run the football and outphysical opponents. This could be a game where we see two offenses establish their will and run at a high level. Or we could see either passing offense get hot and make big plays.

An honorable mention is Virginia Tech, with head coach James Franklin coming over from Penn State. He has added intrigue to the team, and one that must be taken seriously in the ACC. That is one in Blacksburg that could loom large for both teams.

