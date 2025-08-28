Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch Against Colorado On Friday Night
The first game of the season for the Yellow Jackets is just one day away. Let’s take a look at some of the players for Georgia Tech to watch in its season opener against Colorado on Friday night.
1. WR Isiah Canion
He had a strong finish to the 2024 season and saw his role continue to increase. He’s attacked the offseason in a major way, getting bigger, faster, and stronger. He’s continued to impress WR coach Trent McKnight.
"He's been really good and and I've always been a big fan of Isiah and I've said that and thought he can be an elite player and he's getting better each and every day like we knew it was gonna be it was gonna take some development with him but I think last week he got a really good week and then finished it with a good scrimmage and then, I think he's put two days back to back together and that's what we're on him about is being dominant every play every day and that's what he continues to improve. The mental part of it, where he's focused on each and every rep of being an elite player. But he's fun to coach, excited to have him here, and excited to see what he does because each and every day he's got a chance to improve because his ceiling is very high and we're just scratching the surface right now, so can't wait to see the receiver that he turns into."
2.EDGE Brayden Manley-
All eyes are on the potential star edge rusher. His potential is through the roof, and he could potentially be an NFL guy if he can live up to the billing. Coming from Mercer, where he had a lot of accolades, including winning SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, Manley battled and competed to earn a starting role with the Yellow Jackets. A season ago with the Bears, he finished with 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, 9.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. Now with the Yellow Jackets, he gets the chance to play Power 4 football on the big stage. Georgia has desperately needed a guy on the edge to wreck havoc and be a true difference maker. They got a little bit of that last season from Romello Height, but he transferred out to Texas Tech. Jordan Van Den Berg emerged as a guy in the interior of the defensive line, but he desperately needs a running mate beside him. Manley can easily provide that caliber of player and has all the tools to be elite on this stage. His defensive ends coach, Kyle Pope, had this to say about him.
“Manley is just a dynamic player that can affect the game in a lot of different ways. And so both of those guys are guys that went out there looking for guys. They fit the mold, they check the boxes, and just being blessed to have them here, we're excited about."
3. Georgia Tech Offensive line. There are other players I could have gone with here to highlight, but a key position group to the success of the Yellow Jackets is their offensive line. Georgia Tech replaced three starters on the offensive line a season ago. Yes, they do bring back All-ACC selection Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile, but outside of those two, it is a mystery. Will they be able to gel enough in Week 1 and put this team in a position to win? Last year, Georgia Tech had one of the best offensive lines in the country, only giving up three sacks all year. They were also masterful in the run game and had the No. 32-ranked rushing offense in the nation, averaging 187 yards per game. That is not easy to replace with freshmen and players in the transfer portal. It takes time. Will they be able to be effective enough in the running game to spring free Jamal Haynes, Malachi Hosley, and Trelain Maddox? Will they be able to keep Hayne King protected on obvious passing downs? They also have some young offensive linemen who will be backups in the game, in Josh Petty, Peyton Joseph, and Kevin Peay Jr. Offensive line coach Geep Wade talked about the play of the youth during fall camp, and they could play a role this year for the Yellow Jackets
"You know what, very, very excited about that group. You know, I was talking to Coach last night. And you drive home at night, and they're going all the twos. And we're seeing all this stuff. And it's this, the Blitz period to third down, the team run, the goal line, the short yardage. And it's amazing kind of what they've done with Petty, Peyton, and Jimmy, and Kevin Peay, they're all rolling in with the twos and the future by those kids. It's just we need, we won't, it's like we tell them every day. You've got to treat the practice out there like it's a game rep. Every rep matters, and that's the only way, but there's no secret sauce up front. It's, Did you hit your landmark? Did you stay square in your set? Did you drive your feet? And then do you have that little instinct about you to finish? And that's how we're preaching right now."
On Friday, some of the worries about the offensive line can be put to rest, or it could be a storyline moving forward for the Yellow Jackets.