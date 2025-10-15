Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday Against Duke
Gameday is fastly approaching for the Yellow Jackets, who will face their toughest road test yet. Let’s take a look at some players to watch on Satuday in Durham, as Georgia Tech looks to emerge victorious.
Haynes King
It is the battle of the quarterback on Saturday as the Yellow Jackets will head to Durham to face the Blue Devils. Duke has a good quarterback in their own right in Darian Mensah, who has been one of the best in the conference. King has also been playing at that level. The Yellow Jackets' best player will be tasked with another challenge and will try to emerge victorious. The reason he is a player to watch this week is that whenever Georgia Tech needs a play or a spark, he always comes up big. The Yellow Jackets will need the same thing on Saturday from their star quarterback. King is the leading rusher for the Yellow Jackets with 440 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also been stellar through the air, completing 71.2% of his passes for 971 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. King is focused and determined, and continues to point at everybody doing their job and executing as a point of emphasis for the Yellow Jackets if they want to emerge victorious.
“Really just do your job, execute, up front. If we put a hat on a hat and cover guys up, we'll be fine to get the play started. On the perimeter, if we block guys and make plays on the perimeter, whether it's catching or making people miss out in space, you know, we'll have a really good chance in this game. If we don't do that and everybody takes their turn, then we're going to struggle. That's the main message: just do your job and execute,” said King.
Luke Harpring
Harpring had a career day against Virginia Tech and showed what he can do with the ball in his hands with more snaps and opportunities. He is the best graded Yellow Jacket on the team in terms of receiving and is always a threat to churn out large gains. He is a quarterback's best friend, and with defenses loading up to stop the run and take away the deep ball, Harpring may be a key in keeping the offense on the field. He showed a sense of physicality, strength, and athleticism this past weekend, and he can be a major contributor going forward. His quarterback, Haynes King, talked about his development and the potential star he can become.
“I mean, he's only going to get better. Right now he's still kind of young, but each and every week, like you said, he's progressed and starting to become more of knowing what's going on and his role for this team. Each and every week, the better he plays, the better we are because he can make stuff happen in open space. So it just makes the whole team better and more explosive. He's only going to get better. The stars are bright for him,” said King.
Kyle Efford
Efford will loom large for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, especially with how improved he has improved as a linebacker. Efford can blitz, play in the box, and has even improved his coverage skills. Yes, last we he dropped a surefire interception, but he has shown that he can hang with tight ends and even opposing slot wide receivers and not give up explosive plays. One of my favorite things about watching him is the motor he plays with and how he goes to get the quarterback. When you roll his tape, you see the quarterback try and escape, and there is Efford running to chase him down and nine times out of 10 preventing the first down. For the second consecutive year, he leads the Yellow Jackets in tackles with 35, and he also has two passes defensed and a sack. Efford has been a key piece defensively for Georgia Tech. His head coach described him well and how he has been playing.
" Yeah, well, I mean, he's (Efford) a catalyst because of his-- the way he plays the game. How much he loves the game. You talk about no scoreboard and faceless opponent. I promise you, if you were to walk up to Kyle in the middle of the game and ask him who would play, he'd have no clue. And he's the epitome of what we want out of a player from the mentality standpoint. He plays every play like it's the last one he's ever gonna play,” said Key.
“So he's played a lot of football here. He's been in a lot of big games. I think what he's done this year though is he really understands him, he understands himself and how he plays and what he's really good at and what he's not as good at and he plays to those strengths and he's done a good job and he's all over the place f you ask him he'd probably tell you, "Wish you had that pick back or that, the one throw back."