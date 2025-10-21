Three Georgia Tech Players To Watch On Saturday vs Syracuse
It’s homecoming week for the Yellow Jackets as they host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. It is another opportunity for Georgia Tech to add to their impressive season and continuing to get closer to their goals. They have been a good defensive unit, and the offense is continuing to improve each game. Let’s take a look at some key players to watch on Saturday.
1. Haynes King-
It is almost as if he is becoming a default player to add every week with his performances each game. King put together another stellar performance last weekend against Duke, passing for 205 yards and completing 66.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. His performance in the second half helped the Yellow Jackets run away with the game and move to 7-0 for the first time since 1966. On the season, King has thrown for 1,176 yards and four touchdowns. He is also the leading rusher for the Yellow Jackets with 560 yards and 10 touchdowns. Each game, he finds a way to win and comes up big for his team when they need it most. King will have another chance to build his Heisman resume.
2. Jordan Van Den Berg-
The senior defensive lineman was massive in their win against Duke in the second half of the opening possession of the game last week. The Blue Devils had three consecutive plays inside the goaline, and each time Van Den Berg created penetration and drove back the offensive lineman he was lined up against and prevented Duke from scoring. It was one of his better performances of the season, and he played a big factor in the Yellow Jackets keeping the Blue Devils from scoring a bevy of points. Van Den Berg finished with a season-high five tackles and a half sack in the win. On the season, he has 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks. When Van Den Berg is playing at a high level, the Yellow Jackets are a better football team.
3. WR Jordan Allen
Allen got to see more time on the field Saturday for the Yellow Jackets and took advantage of his opportunities. He finished the game with two catches for 20 yards. His stats aren’t gaudy with three catches for 98 yards on the season. A telling stat is that he is averaging 32.7 yards per catch. As more teams key on the run, it will open up more opportunities in the passing game. With Allen’s speed and ability after the catch, he can be a valuable piece moving forward for the Yellow Jackets. His head coach talked about what he is seeing from Allen and how he is performing.
"Yeah, that's why we play guys early in the season. That's why we try to play a lot of guys. You never know when those guys are going to be needed to play. And whether it's three plays in the game, eight plays in the game, 15, 20 plays in the game, they're playing in a game, right? They've been on the field at the collegiate level. And that's why you want to get those young guys out there,” said Key. “You know, it doesn't have to be 350 snaps on the season, right? You know, a collective 80 to 100 snaps on the year by the end of the season. Yeah, they're in a better position. And it helps for next year. And that's why you see us play so many guys. So he was able to step in and, you know, really didn't miss a beat. And that's what we expect with him. He can run. He's got great speed. Got really good hands. Sure, we're outrunners. So we're excited about it."