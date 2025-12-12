Three Michigan Players Georgia Tech Should Pursue If They Enter Portal After Coaching Change

The last few days have been a whirlwind for the Michigan Wolverines, who finished their season 9-3 but fired their head coach, Sherrone Moore. We have already seen the ramifications of this ordeal with high school players requesting to be late on their letter of intent. A notable name is four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter. With Moore gone, you have to wonder how many players will follow suit and hit the portal as the Wolverines turn the page to a new head coach. Let’s take a look at some players Georgia Tech should pursue if they do, in fact, hit the portal.

1. CB Jyaire Hill

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) intercept a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) in the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can never go wrong with getting a Michigan cornerback out of the transfer portal. They are always going to come technically sound and ready to play. We have seen over the past several years elite corners come from the Wolverines and make it to the league with DJ Turner (Bengals) and Mike Sainristil (Commanders). Jyaire Hill is a naturally talented defensive back who is already playing at a high level.

In 2025, he finished with 33 tackles, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble. He was the fourth-highest graded defensive player on Michigan this season per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Hill finished with a 77.8 defensive grade. He was especially good in coverage this season, registering a 76.1 coverage grade. However, he is not just a cover cornerback, but the complete package. He also posted a 76.4 run defense grade for the Wolverines this season. With the void and loss of two starting cornerbacks for the Yellow Jackets, Hill would be a great addition if he did hit the portal and could be an instant plug-and-play guy for Georgia Tech.

2. DL Trey Pierce

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jaden Mangham (3) and defensive lineman Trey Pierce (95) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

An area Georgia Tech struggled with last year was on the defensive line. Their past rushers came from the interior, and they are going to lose Matthew Alexander, Jordan Van Den Berg, and Akelo Stone. Trey Pierce is a junior and would help fill the void of those players who are graduating. In 2025, he finished with 29 tackles. He played his best game on the big stage against Ohio State, registering six tackles.

Pierce's grades are really high in several categories per PFF. Areas that would help the Yellow Jackets in what they struggled with last season, which was run defense. In that area, Pierce posted an impressive 83.0 run defense grade. He also posted a 75.4 defensive grade and a 74.7 tackling grade. Another guy that Georgia Tech could use because he is a veteran presence and could shore up some deficiencies from this past year. Pierce will be a name to follow moving forward.

3. DB Mason Curtis

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mason Curtis (25) returns a first half interception as Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Shaleak Knotts (4) dives to tackle at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

You can never have too many defensive backs. Georgia Tech has hit on several prospects in recruiting and also in the portal in the last few years. Curtis is a guy they can move around on defense and line up anywhere. Defensive coordinator has been known for coaching guys who can play multiple position, and that can excel with it. We saw last year with Jy Gilmore (Georgia State), Kevlin Hill (UAB), and Savion Riley (Colorado) line up everywhere.

Georgia Tech had struggles at times defending the pass and giving up big plays during certain stretches of the season. Curtis could help alleviate that. He finished with an impressive 78.8 coverage grade in 2025. He also posted a 77.5 defensive grade and a 76.6 run defense grade. In his sophomore campaign, Curtis finished with 34 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed, and an interception. He would be a great asset to the Yellow Jackets and a player who could be inserted day 1. If Curtis becomes available, Georgia Tech should pursue him.

I didn’t mention any offensive players, even though you could say Jordan Marshall or Justice Haynes as potential guys. Michigan has been known for its defense throughout the years, and Georgia Tech needs more defensive additions and guys who can play from the start. With the three players I mentioned, the Yellow Jackets could fix a lot of problems.



