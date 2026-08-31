Three Most Important Things Georgia Tech LB EJ Lightsey Said In His Monday Availability

Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey talked to the media on Monday afternoon about some of the things he has been working on and his development. We look at the three most interesting things the veteran linebacker had to say.

Lightsey has been praised by his new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Jason Semore, during fall camp. Coach Semore felt that he could be an NFL talent and a player who makes it to the next level. He’s continued to pour into Lightsey, and it is paying dividends, as his coach believes in him.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence. He (Jason Semore) always praises guys. He let us know what we're doing right, what we fall short at, what we can do to get better. just hearing that from him, definitely builds confidence. It just speaks to the preparation that I always put in, all the ups and downs that I had. I just keep keeping my head down, keep grinding and just staying prepared and keep preparing,” said Lightsey.

With Semore as the defensive coordinator, a new philosophy has been established, and the Yellow Jackets have one term in mind: Turnovers. Georgia Tech wants to create more explosive plays that get the ball back to its offense.

“We want to create explosive plays on defense. We want to get a ball behind the line of scrimmage. We want to create more interceptions, more turnovers. I feel like we fell short with the turnovers last season. As always, you want to start the run. Once you start the run, you eliminate explosive plays, explosive plays and you create explosive plays on defense, you'll be successful,” said Lightsey.

Lightsey's biggest improvement is his versatility and ability to play all over the field. His game has improved immensely, and he could be in for an All-ACC-Caliber season with the Yellow Jackets.

“I feel like I can do a lot of things, like versatility — outside the box, inside the box, stopping the run and also getting out in coverage.” I think for me it’s just playing free, just playing free, playing with no anxiety and just being able to anticipate offense instead of reacting to everything,” said Lightsey.

Lightsey looks like he could be on the verge of a major season for the Yellow Jackets that could forever cement his legacy as one of the best linebackers to come through the program.