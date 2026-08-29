Three Biggest Storylines For Georgia Tech In Their Week One Game vs Colorado

The countdown to kickoff is on in Atlanta, and there are five days until Georgia Tech hosts Colorado. It is the second straight season that the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes will begin the season, and Georgia Tech was able to get a win on the road in a thriller last season, but this is a brand-new year and while the Yellow Jackets might be the favorites in this game, by no means is it a layup.

Here are three storylines to be watching on Thursday when the two teams meet in Atlanta.

1. New look offense for the Yellow Jackets

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball against the BYU Cougars in the third quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When I say "new-look" I am referring to the coaches and players, not the identity of the team. This program is still going to put a huge emphasis on running the football and they have one of the best backfields in the ACC to do that.

But pretty much everything else is new.

George Godsey is going to make his debut as the new play-caller for Georgia Tech, and it will be fascinating to see how he uses the personnel at his disposal. Godsey has been coaching in the NFL since 2010, including two stints as an offensive coordinator, and the Buffaloes will be his first test.

Alberto Mendoza is going to be replacing Haynes King as the starting quarterback, and it will be the first start of his career. Mendoza has gotten praise for his ability to pick up the offense and his intelligence, not to mention his mobility.

The Yellow Jackets are going to have a very inexperienced receiver group, three new tight ends, and multiple new starters on the offensive line. Colorado is going to have a defensive coordinator and plenty of new faces on their defense, making this an interesting chess match of units.

2. Defenses first test

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zachary Tobe (23) stops BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) on the 1-yard line on fourth down at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main theme of fall camp for Georgia Tech has been the talk an improved defense. This side of the ball has not been a source of pride for the Yellow Jackets during Brent Key's tenure and they are on their fourth defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Jason Semore's defenses at Southern Miss and Marshall were known for their aggressive style of play and the ability to create turnovers, two things that have been lacking for Georgia Tech on defense.

The coaching staff feels that the defensive line is bigger and much deeper than it has been under Key so far. The linebackers are confident that they will have a bounce back season under Semore, and the secondary has young talent that is ready to step forward after Georgia Tech lost several veterans in the secondary.

Colorado has talent on offense and Brennan Marion has been successful as an offensive coordinator at multiple stops. If Georgia Tech's defense is improved, they need to show it next Thursday.

3. Can Georgia Tech start 1-0?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech enters Thursday's game on a three-game losing streak. After starting last season 8-0, the Yellow Jackets finished 1-4 and cost themselves a shot at an ACC Championship appearance.

They are hoping to wipe away the end of last season with a strong start at home against Colorado.

The early parts of Georgia Tech's schedule are favorable. Aside from the week two game against Tennessee (which they can still win), Georgia Tech should be favored in ever game leading up to a road trip to Virginia Tech on Oct. 17th.

Being favored does not equal victory, but for a team with so many new faces, getting off to a hot start will give them momentum before things toughen up in the second part of the season.

The end of last season was disappointing for the program, but this is not last year and they are aiming to show they have fixed the issues that caused the collapse in the final month of the season.