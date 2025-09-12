Three Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Clemson
Gameday is nearly here, and one of the most anticipated ACC matchups of the season is just a day away. The nation's eyes will be on Georgia Tech vs Clemson as each try to establish early season ACC supremacy. Georgia Tech comes in at 2-0 and Clemson comes in at 1-1. Let’s look at some bold predictions for the game on Saturday.
1. Georgia Tech defense finishes with five sacks and forces two turnovers-
A bold proclamation, but the Yellow Jackets' defense has been stepping up in a big way, especially with all of the early turnovers from the offense. Consistently, the defense has been put in tough spots to open the season, and each time, they have responded. Against Colorado, Georgia Tech had three consecutive turnovers, and the Yellow Jackets' defense only allowed seven points. Two consecutive possessions of turnovers last week, and the defense came through for the team in the game, not letting it get away from them. Simply put, the defense was special last week, especially from the defensive line. Georgia Tech finished with seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss in a win over Gardner-Webb. A positive sign was Amontrae Bradford having his best game as a college football player. True freshmen Christian Garrett and Andre Fuller each made their contributions and showed they should garner more playing time. Akelo Stone has been a problem in the middle of the defense, and the early returns have been great. It will be vital for Georgia Tech to force negative plays and make a living in the backfield. They have to make Cade Klubnik uncomfortable and force him into some turnovers. I think this vaunted defense will be ready to go and make some noise against a talented Clemson offense.
2. The Yellow Jackets dynamic duo combines for 250 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns
Now, in no way is this an easy feat, especially with the defensive front that Clemson has, which is loaded with future NFL talent, but the Yellow Jackets have a solid offensive line. Georgia Tech has been searching for a while to find a consistent RB2 instead of running back by committee. They may have just found that in Malachi Hosley. In a postgame press conference last week, Hosley talked about the mindset and standard that he and Jamal Haynes hold themselves to.
“It's a lot of pressure. So what started it, what got me and Jamal motivated today, was that we looked at Penn State, because they played before us. They both had 100, so it was like, we got to beat that, because we believe we're the best in the country,” said Hosley.
Hosley rushed for 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win over Gardner-Webb. Haynes rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. The great part of this duo is that they are putting these numbers with fewer than 10 touches. Imagine if they get the ball even more. It probably won’t be talked about a lot, but it will be an element to watch on Saturday. No Trelain Maddox either for the Yellow Jackets, which means they will have to lean more heavily on this duo to have early success against Clemson. They both are more than capable of carrying a heavier load and making an impact.
3. Georgia Tech will score on special teams- To knock off a team like Clemson, you have to win in all three phases of the game. It’s been quite a while since Georgia Tech has scored a special teams touchdown in its return game. Yes, last week they had a field goal block for a touchdown, but they need some more production from their return game. The Yellow Jackets need a jolt in this game to get them rolling against the Tigers. The earlier in the game, the better it is. Bailey Stockton has been the main return guy, especially on punts this season, for Georgia Tech and has done a solid job with punt returns. We have also seen Eric Rivers, who possesses a different kind of burst and speed and has been close to breaking off some big returns. On kick returns, Daylon Gordon and Stockton usually handle this role, and we have seen Shane Marshall back there sometimes as well. So my bold prediction is that the Yellow Jackets will score on special teams and make a big play to galvanize the team and get them rolling.