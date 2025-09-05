Three Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Gardner Webb
Georgia Tech is just a day away from its Week 2 matchup against Gardner-Webb and will host its first game of the season. The Yellow Jackets come off an impressive effort on the road against Colorado, overcoming turnovers in order to lead the team to victory. The defense was key in allowing only seven points despite three turnovers. Now, the Yellow Jackets will turn the page and try to advance to 2-0 against Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Here are three predictions for the game.
1. Georgia Tech will run for nearly 300 yards
The Yellow Jackets did it last week against a far better defensive front with some great talent. They simply manhandled the Colorado defense and continued to great drive and push on the offensive line. Haynes King led the way with 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Jamal Haynes rushed for 65 yards, and Malachi Hosley added 47 yards on the ground. I think the difference in this game is that you won’t see the same amount of carries for King at 19 like you saw in Colorado. Instead, the younger guys will get involved in this game. Expect Daylon Gordon, Trelain Maddox, and even perhaps JP Powell to get some reps for the Yellow Jackets in the game against Gardner-Webb. This will only help the Yellow Jackets moving forward, especially if they have a balanced attack from their running backs and don’t have to rely heavily on King. They certainly have the depth to do it and the talent at the position to carry the load. I think on Saturday you will see the same and the Yellow Jackets rush for alarming numbers against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
2. The defense will force two turnovers- A point of emphasis for Georgia Tech has been the ability to get takeaways and force turnovers. It is the mark of a great defense if it can be opportunistic. Georgia Tech has been close to causing some turnovers. The Yellow Jackets nearly had one from Cayman Spaulding, who just missed out on a pick last week.
“With that play, the ball confused me in the air. It kind of let me down dropping that ball because we needed that turnover, but I got y'all next week,” said Spaulding.
When you talk to defensive players on the team, they constantly bring up wanting to get more turnovers and getting the ball back to the offense. It will be something to watch in this game against the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Whether it is a fumble or an interception, the Yellow Jackets need to force negative plays and have it result in opportunities for the defense to make plays. Georgia Tech's defensse proved that it can hold down the front in the face of adversity, now it is time to show they can be a defense that can create turnovers and set up the offense in great position consistently.
3. Malik Rutherford will finish with over 100 yards and a touchdown
The Yellow Jackets missed Rutherford’s presence last Friday after he went out on the first possession of the game. Bailey Stockton filled in nicely and had a great first half for Georgia Tech, and led all receivers in catches and yards. You could tell the passing attack was not the same, and the Yellow Jackets struggled because of it. Georgia Tech only threw for 143 yards and didn’t complete a deep pass downfield all game, which is Rutherford’s specialty. Coach Key provided an update on his status for Week 2.
“Malik practiced yesterday, practiced today. You know, we'll see where it's at, come Saturday. But I fully expect guys that can play, they're gonna play,” said Key.
That is a great update for Rutherford, and he should be full go come Saturday on the Flats.