Three Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Temple
No. 18 Georgia Tech is preparing for its week four game against Temple this Saturday, and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to follow their big win over Clemson with a win over the Owls to get them to 4-0. Temple comes into this game 2-1, with wins over UMass and Howard, as well as a 42-3 defeat against Oklahoma last Saturday. This is only the second ever meeting between the two programs, with Temple beating Georgia Tech in 2019.
So can Georgia Tech avoid the hangover from their win over Clemson and take care of business vs the Owls?
Here are three predictions for Saturday.
1. Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley combine for 35+ carries
Last week saw quarterback Haynes King
The Owls stats so far are skewed a bit because they have gotten to face UMass and Howard in their first two games, but they could not get a stop against Oklahoma last week, giving up over 500 yards. The Yellow Jackets might not be quite as good as the Sooners on that side of the ball, but they have similar elements.
Georgia Tech comes into this game ranked 45th in the country in PPG, 21st in rushing yards per game, 32nd in passing yards per game, and 19th in total yards per game. Temple's defense comes into this game ranked 61st in PPG allowed, 77th in rushing yards allowed per game, 38th in passing yards allowed per game, and 51st in yards allowed per game. They allowed only 17 points combined in their first two games, but 42 last week vs Oklahoma, which is one of the best teams in the country.
With how much he ran last week, I don't anticipate the Yellow Jackets wanting to give Haynes King too many carries this week. King carried the ball 25 times last week in the win over Clemson, and it would be good for Georgia Tech to be able to save him in this game. I think that this should be a heavy does of Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley this week. After combining for only 15 carries in the win over Clemson, I think both backs should see an uptick in carries to try and save King's legs.
2. Haynes King throws his first passing touchdown of the year
In the two games that he has started so far this year, Haynes King has yet to throw a touchdown through the air. He has four on the ground, but has not thrown one to a receiver yet.
The passing game could be utilized more in this game. Isiah Canion has shown flashes, Eric Rivers has been a deep threat, and Malik Rutherford is usually steady. In the wins over Colorado and Clemson, the passing attack with Haynes King and the receivers has not been super explosive.
I think that changes today and that King throws at least two touchdowns.
3. Georgia Tech scores 31 first half points
Georgia Tech has one of the best offenses in the country and I think they are going to get out to a quick start.
It would not be a huge surprise if they started slow, considering their first two games were filled with early turnovers and the fact that they are coming off of a big win over Clemson, but I think this team starts strong. They build a big lead and then cruise in the second half on their way to a 4-0 start.