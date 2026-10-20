Three Reasons Georgia Tech Will Beat Boston College, Three Reasons They Could Lose

Georgia Tech is 2-7 in its last nine games against FBS opponents, and one of those wins was a last-second win over Boston College last November. That win moved the Yellow Jackets to 9-1 and put them one win away from the ACC Championship Game.

Beating Boston College this season would not have the same kind of ramifications as last year's did. This would just give Georgia Tech their third win of the season and get them halfway to bowl eligibility, which might be out of reach for the Yellow Jackets. This is likely the last time that the Yellow Jackets will be favored in a game this season, and if they have any hopes of getting to a fourth straight bowl game, they have to win this game.

Here are three reasons the Yellow Jackets win, but three reasons they might lose.

Why Georgia Tech might win

1. They are the more talented team

The difference between Georgia Tech and Boston College is not the same as say Ohio State and Rutgers, but the Yellow Jackets have the more talented team.

The question is going to be about whether they can play four consistent quarters of football. If Georgia Tech plays like they did in the first half of the game against Virginia Tech, they will lose to Boston College. If they play more like they did in the second half and how they played the week prior vs Duke, they should win this game.

At most positions, Georgia Tech has the edge in terms of talent. The trick has been to get the talent to come together for four quarters.

2. Boston College does not have a very good offense

The Eagles have a more unique offense than they have a good one. Georgia Tech has not had to face a real dual-threat quarterback yet, but they are going to face one this week when they face Mason McKenzie.

McKenzie, a division two quarterback transfer, has thrown for over 1,200 yards this season and is also the leading rusher for BC, totaling 444 yards this season. However, Boston College has given up 16 sacks this season, are 14th in the ACC in total yards per game, 15th in passing yards per game, and 12th in rushing yards per game.

3. Boston College is winless on the road so far

The Eagles three wins against Maine, Rutgers, and Pittsburgh all came at home. Prior to this season, Georgia Tech had been a really tough team to beat at home, but they are just 2-2 at home this year, with wins over Mercer and Duke and the losses coming to Colorado and Tennessee. The loss to Colorado is the one that stings the most, as Tennessee is a far better team.

The Eagles have not been a great road team under Bill O'Brien, winning just two road games total in 2 1/2 seasons (Florida State in 2024 and Syracuse in 2025).

Why Georgia Tech might lose

1. Too inconsistent

There have been good moments in each of Georgia Tech's games this season, even in the losses, but the inconsistency is maddening. The turnovers and offensive performance in the first half against Virginia Tech showcase that and then it was a complete 180 in the second half, where Georgia Tech looked like the better team.

If Boston College comes out and forces turnovers, causes trouble to Georgia Tech's offensive line, and controls the tempo of the game, they can get the win.

2. Injuries still a problem

Georgia Tech has been battling injuries for most of the season and while we do not know the availability report yet for this game, it could be telling for Georgia Tech's chances.

Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley missed last game vs Virginia Tech; OL Ethan Mackenny, Markell Samuel, and Josh Petty continue to miss time; Jordan Walker, A.J. Hoffler, Jordan Boyd, and Shymeik Jones have been out for Georgia Tech's defensive line, and perhaps more importantly, Daiquan White has been out in the secondary.

Will the injury situation get better this week?

3. Boston College's unique challenge

While I mentioned that the Eagles don't have a very good offense, it is not like anything that Georgia Tech has faced this season and it can be challenging if you are not disciplined and maintain your assignment. McKenzie and former Georgia Tech (and Liberty) running back Evan Dickens are a solid rushing duo and wide receiver Landon Wright is averaging over 30 yards per catch.

Georgia Tech did some good things defensively last week, getting five sacks and eight TFLs, and the tackling was better in areas. However, the defense is not so good that Boston College can't exploit it.