Three Storylines To Follow In Georgia Tech's Matchup Vs Boston College

Georgia Tech is preparing to host Boston College at home as they look forward to an ACC battle on the Flats. Let's take a look at the storylines that we are watching closely in this game on Saturday.

Will Georgia Tech be more consistent?

One thing the Yellow Jackets have struggled with in the post-Haynes King era is consistency. From week to week, it seems like we get a different team. The identity is still being sorted out, and the offense and defense have been up and down all season. Consistency, especially early in games, is crucial for the Yellow Jackets moving forward.

They can’t hit lulls, score only three points in a half, and expect to win. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets need to come out like they did in the Stanford and Duke games and set the tone early. You won’t score on every possession, but if you can get off to a good start, it helps you avoid being behind the eight ball early. The defense is another element that has been up and down. At times they look solid, and other times they look like one of the worst defenses in the conference.

The talent is there, but they've lacked consistency throughout the year. Much of it comes down to details like missed tackles, missed assignments, and not being where you are supposed to be. The little things make a difference,, and if the Yellow Jackets can lock down the details, it will help them in games and with consistency.

Can Georgia Tech Fix Their Red Zone Issues?

Georgia Tech has struggled all season to convert red-zone trips into touchdowns instead of field goals. On Saturday against Virginia Tech, the Yellow Jackets were just 2-for-4 in the red zone. One was a clear walk-in touchdown by Trelain Maddox, but the ball got punched out on the opening possession and went out of the back of the end zone.

The other was a missed field goal by the usually reliable Aidan Birr that sailed right. That’s 10 points that make a difference in the game, especially when you lose by the same margin. Every detail matters, and the Yellow Jackets have to be better in the red zone if they want to change things offensively. They leave too many points on the board, and it has been detrimental to their offensive success, as head coach Brent Key talked about after the game:

"Well, I mean, down there four times, and we fumbled once going into the end zone. We fumbled on the one. We get the sudden change. We get the fumble and the punt return. And we run a little sweet play. Gives us yards. And then we got pressured on the third down. We're three and out on that drive. And you've got to be able to, the windows get tighter down there throwing the football. And we've got to be able to consistently run the ball down there and have a run game. And the throws can complement it down there.

And then the last one, or the next to the last one down there where we kicked the field goal, it's a 17-point game, and so still three scores. And if it had been kind of that probably three or four -yard range right there, that's kind of what we're looking at. And back further, you can go for it or not, but we go to kick the field goal and we end up pushing it. So we've got to be able to execute better down there. And that really comes in the first downs. First downs, you want to be able to get positive plays, positive yards, and then be able to do a better job running the football down there."

What is the status of Justice Haynes?

This is an important storyline to follow because it seems like when Haynes is in the game, the Yellow Jackets tend to run the ball more. Trelain Maddox has done a solid job for the Yellow Jackets and is running at a very high level this season. Having Haynes back alongside Maddox would give the running back room the boost it needs.

Having two dynamic running backs in the backfield will only help the offense. Haynes was banged up against Duke, and while he dressed and warmed up, he ultimately didn’t play. Haynes leads the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 462 yards and three touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry. When he plays, the offense is better and has more continuity. It will be intriguing to see if he can do it again on Saturday against Boston College.