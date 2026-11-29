More changes are on the way for the Georgia Tech football program.

While George Godsey was able to finish out the season as the play-caller for the Yellow Jackets, that is no longer his job, and for the second straight offseason, Brent Key is going to have to find a new play-caller. Godsey was let go after having one of the worst offenses in the country this season, which was on full display in the 63-0 loss to Georgia on Saturday.

This will be the third offensive coordinator hire that Key will make as the head coach, and he hopes he can have the same type of success that he had when he hired Buster Faulkner, as opposed to the production that Georgia Tech had under Godsey.

One thing that is going to be interesting to track is how attractive this job will be to prospective candidates. It is not a stretch at all to say that Key is going to be on the hot seat entering next season; will that cause hesitation among potential candidates who might be interested? Will it be a harder spot to fill?

While still early in the process, who could be potential candidates? Here is our first hotboard of candidates.

Note: This list is speculation of who Georgia Tech might target for the OC role, not reporting of candidates who are interested in the job or candidates that Georgia Tech is interested in.

Power Four Coordinators

D'Eriq King- SMU Co-offensive coordinator/QBs coach

King has been working under SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee for the past few seasons and the former Miami/Houston quarterback has done a great job in developing SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

This would be a risky hire though and one that Key might not want to make if he is going to be on the hot seat next season. King has not called plays before and Lashlee gets the lion's share of the credit for developing Jennings. Still, he has learned from one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport and could be a rising star in the profession.

Barry Lunney Jr- Illinois

File this under unlikely, but I think it is a call that Key should make to see if he can pry Lunney from the Big 10.

Lunney has been a really good play-caller for the Fighting Illini and it would be very difficult to get him to leave, but this is a swing that Key could make, as he has been one of the best OC's in the Big 10 since arriving with Brett Bielema. He has been with Bielema at multiple stops and it might not make much sense to leave such a secure job.

Chip Kelly- Northwestern

Would Georgia Tech have been an ACC contender if they had just hired Chip Kelly last offseason? No, but it was the hire that Key should have made and I wonder if he will kick the tires on Kelly again after the season that he was able to have as the play-caller for the Wildcats this season.

Kelly is a unique play-caller who specializes in the run game and I think he would be an excellent fit. Would he leave a place he is having success at for Georgia Tech?

Andy Kotelnicki- Kansas

Kotelnicki is a fascinating option for Georgia Tech. His sting as the OC at Penn State under James Franklin did not work out as they had hoped, but Kansas has one of the better offenses in the Big 12 with him back at the helm leading the offense.

While not an outright disaster at Penn State, it is fair to wonder if Kotelnicki is as effective when not under Lance Leipold. Would he be interested in trying to turn around the Yellow Jackets offense? I think it is worth a shot for Key.

Jake Spavital- Baylor

Baylor just hired UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor to take over in Waco, and it is unclear if Spavital will be retained.

This would be a bit of a departure from the type of offense that Key might prefer, as Spavital coached teams generally are better throwing the ball than running it, but he is a solid quarterbacks coach and would be an improvement.

G6 Coordinators

Kevin Decker- Memphis

Decker is going to be one of the most pursued offensive coordinator candidates this coaching cycle and it feels like a longshot of an option to land him this time around. If Georgia Tech wanted Decker, they should have tried to pull him last offseason when he was at Old Dominion.

Still, it is worth a shot to see if they can convince him to take a step up into the ACC and call plays. Memphis has one of the best offenses in the country this season and the Tigers were in the mix for the G6 playoff spot.

Mitch Dahlen- Oregon State

Dahlen is a part of the Kalen DeBoer coaching tree and is doing an excellent job in his first season as the Beavers offensive coordinator. While they cooled off a bit after a hot start, Dahlen led one of the nation's best passing attacks and turned quarterback Braden Atkinson and wide receiver Jesse Legree into two of the most productive players in the nation.

He does not have a lot of experience as a play-caller, but seems to be a rising star in the industry and learned a lot from DeBoer, following him from Fresno State to Washington and then Alabama before following JaMarcus Shephard to Oregon State. He has helped coached a number of NFL quarterbacks, including Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Corey Dennis- UNLV

Dennis reportedly interviewed for the OC job last offseason and the former Yellow Jacket could once again be a target to run the offense.

Not a lot has changed since last offseason in terms of pros and cons. Dennis does not call plays at UNLV and entrusting a crucial season for the program to a first-time play-caller would be risky. Still, Dennis has learned under some of the best offensive minds in the sport and should be listed.

Cam Aiken- James Madison

Aiken is in his first season as the play-caller for James Madison and the Dukes have one of the best offense in the G6 and the Sun Belt.

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Aiken is short of play-calling experience, with this being his first year running the show at the FBS level. He is a former offensive consultant at Ole Miss and offensive coordinator at East Tennessee State

Hue Jackson- Georgia State

Brent Key would not have to look far if he wanted to hire Hue Jackson to take over play-calling in Atlanta.

Jackson led one of the best offenses in the Sun Belt this past season and is an experienced play-caller dating back to his days in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and head coach. GSU is third in the Sun Belt in total yards, third in points per game, and third in the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game. The Panthers were a potent offense this season and this could be an intriguing option for Key.

Ryan Appling- Georgia Southern

Appling has been one of the Sun Belt's best coordinators since arriving in Statesboro and the Eagles have one of the best passing attacks at the G6 level.

Georgia Southern was second in the confernece in yards per game, 1st in passing yards per game, and 6th in PPG. The running game might not be where Key would like it, but I think Appling is a solid option for the program and would bring experience.

Power 4 Position Coaches

Joe Craddock- Florida QB's Coach

Craddock was the offensive coordinator for Jon Summrall at both Troy and Tulane and had success at both stops. Sumrall opted to pick Buster Faulkner to lead the offense though when they arrived to Gainesville, but I think that he is going to be a play-caller again before long.

Todd Hartley- Georgia TE's Coach

This would be a really interesting swing for Key if Hartley is interested. He has been a key part of Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, developed several NFL tight ends, and is regarded as one of the best recruiters in the nation, dating back to his time with Mark Richt at Miami.

He has not been a play-caller, though, and it would be risky entrusting a crucial season to someone who has not called plays before. Pulling him out of Athens is another question entirely, but I think this could be a high-ceiling option for Key.

Former Power 4 Head Coaches

Mike Norvell- Florida State

This is an extreme longshot, but Norvell is still one of the top offensive minds in the sport and was a really good play-caller at FSU. He struggled with other aspects of being a head coach, but designing and calling an offense was not one of them.

The problem is Norvell is going to be highly-sought after this offseason and will likely have more high profile options than Georgia Tech. It would take a substantial offer to persuade him.

Mike Locksley- Maryland

This is probably one of the more interesting options on the board. Locksley and Key crossed paths at Alabama, where Locksley was an offensive assistant in 2016, Co-OC and WRs coach in 2017, and then offensive coordinator in 2018. Locksley left to become the head coach at Maryland, where he had some success, but he was fired earlier this season.

Locksley is still a fine play-caller and quarterbacks coach and his familiarity with Key could be critical if Georgia Tech wants to pursue him to replace Godsey.

Jimbo Fisher- Florida State and Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher reportedly really wants to become a head coach again in college football, but so far, there have been no takers. Would Fisher consider going back to being an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to try and entice a program to make him the head coach?

I don't think this has any shot, but Fisher had success in the past as a head coach and offensive coordinator, though his time as a play-caller at A&M was shaky and it has been a little bit since he coached and developed a quarterback who had a lot of success in college under his tutelage. An interesting option on the board, but one I doubt actually will have any legs.

Recently fired offensive coordinators

Ben Arbuckle- Oklahoma

Before Arbuckle arrived at Oklahoma, he was considered one of the top up-and-coming play-callers in the country when he was at Washington State. His time in Norman did not result in success, but that does not mean that he could not bounce back at the right job.

It would be risky, but I don't think this is the worst option for Georgia Tech. Arbuckle could have a chip on his shoulder after his tenure at Oklahoma went poorly and I would not be surprised if he finds success at his next stop.

Dana Holgorson- Nebraska

Holgorson has more experience as a play-caller than Arbuckle, as well as a head coach during his time at West Virginia and Houston. Holgorson did not work out at Nebraska, but he was considered one of the top offensive minds in the sport at one point and would be better suited than Godsey at this job.

I don't think it is the best option for Georgia Tech, as his tenure was pretty poor at Nebraska and his time at Houston did not end well. While he was a top air-raid offensive coach at one point, it has been a while since he commanded a top unit.

NFL Options

Tashard Choice- Detroit Lions

I want to cover all my bases here so I will include Choice, but this is not likely to happen.

Choice is one of the top running backs coaches in the league, coaching former Yellow Jacket Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Choice has never called plays in college or the NFL, is not likely to come back to college to take a job with a coach who will be on the hot seat next season, and after just hiring a former player who had never called plays in college before, I don't think that Key will want to do that again. Choice has a great job and would likely only leave for a coordinator position at the NFL level.