Three Reasons Georgia Tech Will Beat Stanford, Three Reasons They Could Lose

Georgia Tech is going to make its first-ever trip to Stanford this weekend and face the Cardinal for the third time ever. This game represents a bit of an inflection point early on in the 2026 season for the Yellow Jackets. If they can win and head into their bye week 2-2, they can keep their hopes of a bowl game alive ahead of a challenging home date with Duke on Oct. 10th. Lose to what many consider to be the worst team and program in the ACC, and things could spiral out of control quickly.

When looking at this matchup, how can Georgia Tech take down the Cardinal on Saturday? If they lose, what will be the reason?

Why they can win

1. Stanford's offense has scored 13 points in conference play

Granted, I don't think that Georgia Tech's defense is anywhere near as good as Miami or Duke's is, but Stanford has been pretty putrid on the offensive side of the ball in conference play, scoring six points against the Hurricanes and seven against Duke.

While this game is far from the barometer for the Yellow Jackets defense, they are not going to have a lot of hope for the rest of the season if they can't slow down the Cardinal.

Georgia Tech has had one of the worst run defenses in the country through the first three games of the season, but Stanford has the worst rushing offense in the ACC. Which side wins late Saturday night?

2. Stanford's passing defense

Stanford has the 16th ranked passing defense in the ACC and one of the worst in the country. A lot of that comes from having to face Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney, and Miami, but the Cardinal have been vulnerable through the air in the first couple of games this season. They give up a little over 300 yards per game and if the offensive line for Georgia Tech can block and give Alberto Mendoza enough time, he could find big plays down the field, much like Miami and Hawaii were able to do.

3. Justice Haynes could have a big day

Stanford's run defense is better than its pass defense, but they allowed Duke running back Nate Sheppard to run for over 150 yards last week and the Yellow Jackets were finally able to get Justice Haynes going against Mercer. He ran for 141 yards on 22 carries and he had three total touchdowns, his best game of the season.

Stanford has a better defense than Mercer and it might seem surprising that Haynes is the third leading rusher in the ACC, but he has the talent to go and win a game of this caliber and Georgia Tech may need him too.

Three Reasons Why Georgia Tech Might Lose

1. West Coast Road Trip

For the first time since either Cal or Stanford joined the ACC in 2024, Georgia Tech is heading out West to face one of them.

While Stanford does not have an elite home-field advantage, it is not easy to travel that distance and get a win over the Cardinal. Stanford was able to defeat Florida State at home last season and they pulled a big upset over No. 19 Louisville in 2024. Georgia Tech has not played well in its 1-2 start this season and though Stanford has been a bad team this year, going out there and winning is far from a given.

2. Georgia Tech's offensive line

Even in the win over Mercer, Georgia Tech's offensive line played below their standard. They were missing Ethan Mackenny and Jameson Riggs, but those guys were not playing at a high-level anyway. It is unclear right now if those guys are going to be able to this weekend vs Stanford.

Coming into the game, Georgia Tech has the third-worst rushing offense in the ACC and they have given up the second-most sacks in the ACC (8). The offensive line has been a detriment through the first three weeks and while Stanford's defense is far from elite, they could win the battle up front.

3. Georgia Tech's rush defense

I mentioned earlier about how Stanford has one of the worst rushing offenses in the country, but every opponent that Georgia Tech has played so far has been able to have success against them on the ground. Colorado and Mercer both nearly ran for 200 yards while Tennessee nearly got to 300. For a defense that was supposed to be much-improved, they have not been able to stop anyone on the ground. There have been some bright spots on the defensive line, Tawfiq Thomas in particular, but the linebacker play has been arguably the worst in the ACC.