What We Learned in Georgia Tech's 44-11 Win Over Mercer

Georgia Tech is now 1-2 following their win over Mercer on Saturday, and the Yellow Jackets are preparing to head into ACC play, which will begin with a West Coast trip to Stanford. Things have not gone as the Yellow Jackets had hoped, but they really could use a win on Saturday before they head into the bye week.

So what did we learn this past week in the Yellow Jackets win over the Bears?

1. Run defense still had issues

I don't think it was as bad as the games against Colorado and Tennessee, but Georgia Tech's run defense still had plenty of issues on Saturday vs Mercer.

The Bears ran it 46 times in the game, clearly thinking they could have success against Georgia Tech, and gained 188 yards. They only averaged 4.1 yards per carry though and if you take out the two longest runs of the game (17 and 16 yards), then Mercer only had 155 yards on 44 carries, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. I think that volume certainly played a part in Mercer getting nearly 200 yards rushing and though Stanford has the worst rushing offense in the ACC so far this season, you can bet they will be trying to run the ball on Saturday night.

Georgia Tech also finished with a 0% run-stuff rate against Mercer.

I think Georgia Tech did find some intriguing options at linebacker in this game, with CJ Gamble and and Cayman Spaulding continuing to play well. Braylon Outlaw also played plenty of snaps on Saturday. The defensive line has gotten good play from Tawfiq Thomas this season and Georgia Tech will need him to plug holes against a more pro style attack they will see on Saturday.

2. Alberto Mendoza played mistake free football

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza got his first win as a college quarterback on Saturday and played an efficent and mistake free game. Mendoza was 15-for-21 on Saturday, throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

He spread the ball around to his receivers as well. Nine different Georgia Tech players caught a pass, with Dalen Penson leading the way with three receptions. Mendoza seems to be getting more comfortable in the offense and he will be facing what has been the second-worst passing defense in the ACC. Can he have his best game of the year this weekend?

3. Young linebackers stepped up

Georgia Tech's linebacker play had been pretty poor during the first couple of games this season and while it was not perfect during the win over Mercer, CJ Gamble and Braylon Outlaw flashed enough potential that it might be time for them to be getting more reps at linebacker, along with Cayman Spaulding, who is not a young guy.

Gamble was the third-highest graded player on the Yellow Jackets defense in the win over Mercer, finishing with a 90.3 overall grade and an interception. Outlaw played 27 snaps and finished with a 72.3 grade.

Young players make mistakes and there will be ups and downs with both of them, but I think Georgia Tech needs to play these guys more.

4. Front seven finally created havoc

Yes, it was Mercer, but it was nice to see the Yellow Jackets finally create some havoc on defense.

Georgia Tech finished with 10 TFLs and three sacks against Mercer, with Tawfiq Thomas, Taje McCoy, and Noah Carter all earning high marks on Pro Football Focus this weekend.

Does this mean the problems are solved? Not at all, but Stanford does not have an elite offensive line and Davis Warren, though improved, is not the best quarterback Georgia Tech will face this season. Can Georgia Tech find a way to create enough havoc to get a win on Saturday night?

5. Justice Haynes best game of the season

Justice Haynes was the big name acquisition for Georgia Tech this past offseason and while the struggles of the run game are not all his fault, he had not been able to get going in the first couple of games this season, though he had flashes against Tennessee.

Haynes had his best game of the season, rushing for 141 yards on 22 carries, scoring two touchdowns on the ground, while also catching one. Stanford has a middle of the pack run defense, but Georgia Tech's offensive line is banged up and had trouble creating a lot of room for anyone so far. Could this be the breakout game Haynes needed heading into ACC play?

6. Offensive line problems persist

I feel like a broken record, but Georgia Tech's offensive line has been a major problem this season. Yes, Justice Haynes had a really nice game against Mercer, but as a whole, Georgia Tech averaged 3.9 yards per carry and no running back besides Haynes had any impact.

The PFF grades reflect it as well. Markell Samuel (51.9) and Will Reed (53.9) had subpar games, although Kevin Peay Jr (75.8) and Joseph Ionata (73.7) had solid days.

We will get more of a feel for the injury situation later this week, but Georgia Tech has to find answers up front.