Three Biggest Storylines For Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh This Saturday
Game week is here and the Yellow Jackets turn the page after a 36-34 victory over Boston College. A huge week awaits for the Yellow Jackets who look to punch their ticket to Charlotte with a win over Pittsburgh. Let's take a look at some key storylines to watch on Saturday.
1. Can the defense find its footing?
The Georgia Tech defense has struggled mightily over the last few weeks, dating back to the NC State game. This week was supposed to be better with the return of Ahmari Harvey and Jy Gimore. While each flashed and made plays, the Yellow Jackets still gave up big plays. Boston College was 1-9 coming in, and an offense that only averaged 323 yards per game. The Eagles put up 537 yards of offense and 34 points in the loss. Boston College was also dominant on the ground, rushing for 175 yards and averaging nearly seven yards per carry. If Georgia Tech wants to reach its goal, it desperately needs its defense to play better and at a higher level.
"I'll look at the tape and let you know. Yeah, middle of the field, middle field passing game. You know, the C -Gap area in the run game, kind of, you know, we had a couple of times that we had explosive runs, one of them on a fourth and one. We had two guys fit outside as opposed to, you know, fit in the puller the right way. The one early in the game, E.J., you've got to get off a block, and, you know, the guy grabs him, and he's got to work through that and fit through it," said head coach Brent Key.
“So, you know, I saw a lot of them what they work, but in the middle of the, the middle of the passing game. We've got to really continue, we've got to work on.”
2. Will Haynes King have his Heisman moment?
Haynes King has been the biggest star the Yellow Jackets have had in quite some time. He does things the right way and is a consummate leader in the locker room. His approach, grit, toughness, character, dual-threat ability, and leadership make him one of the best in college football. He has continued to make history this season and set records. On Saturday against Boston College, he broke a program record with his eighth 300-yard passing game. He also became the fourth player in program history with 7,000 passing yards after throwing for 371 yards in the win over Boston College.
Now comes another test for King against Pittsburgh.
This is by far the biggest game in the Brent Key era and of Haynes King's collegiate career. King can lead the Yellow Jackets to the ACC title game for the first time since 2009 with a win over Pittsburgh. Saturday is also King’s senior night, along with 26 other seniors who will play their last game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. You know that he is going to want to finish strong at home against a rival. King has remained in the Heisman conversation this year, and what better moment to seize than being at home and punching your ticket to the ACC title game with a big-time performance?
3. Can Georgia Tech win the turnover battle?
In the grand scheme of things, vs Boston College, it didn’t matter for the Yellow Jackets against the Eagles. There was a Trelain Maddox fumble early in the game, but it didn’t hurt the team. However, Georgia Tech has lost the turnover battle six times this season already and has struggled to protect the ball. The Yellow Jackets have 10 total turnovers this season. In games where you are playing competent opponents, taking care of the football is critical. Any mishap or bad move could cost you. It hasn’t hurt the Yellow Jackets so far this year, but they will have to be cognizant of it and make sure they protect the football, or Pittsburgh could make them pay.