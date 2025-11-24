Three Storylines To Watch On Friday As Georgia Tech Takes On Georgia
Game week is here and Georgia Tech is preparing for its rival Georgia on a short week with a matchup that will be played on Friday. This game will be the first meeting where Georgia and Georgia Tech have had at least nine wins since 1942. Georgia is 10-1 and the Yellow Jackets are 9-2. The 19 wins are the most combined wins between both teams in series history. Let’s now take a look at some key storylines to watch on Friday.
1. Will Haynes King bounce back?
King has one of his worst performances of the season against Pittsburgh, finishing with two turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown. The last game is not indicative of how he has performed this season. King never looked comfortable vs Pittsburgh and forced some throws that he typically wouldn’t. Georgia Tech needs King to have his best game of the season if they are going to knock off Georgia. He showed last year that he can put his team on his back and play at a high level when they need it most. I think he will deliver it again and show everybody that even when adversity hits, he can bounce back.
“One thing I will say, credit to him for kind of pulling himself in and getting right. You know, in the past couple years ago, you know, that kind of wouldn't happen to have been a whole game. The maturity and the focus of him was able to set,” said head coach Brent Key. It's not always him either now by any means. He'll sit there and take responsibility for it all. But we had protection breakdowns. We had timing and routes. We had receivers knocked off. We had drops. We had everything. So you can pile it all. Let's not for a second put all that on Haynes."
2. Can Georgia Tech finally defeat its bitter rival?
Georgia has owned the series against the Yellow Jackets as of late and have won seven consecutive times. The Bulldogs lead the series 72-39-5. Georgia Tech had its best chance in years to knock off Georgia on the road in one of the best games in the series long-standing history that went to eight overtimes. The Yellow Jackets fell short 44-42, but it showed they aren’t far off from knocking off its rival and becoming one of the premier teams in college football. Georgia leads in several statistical categories heading into the matchup.
"Well, I mean, right here, I mean, they're top 30 in the country in total offense, scoring, offense, rushing, pass efficiency. Defensively, total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense. They're top 10, top 15, and all those. You know, they're top 10 national special teams. So, I mean, what are they and they're doing things well. They've got a lot of young guys, too. A lot of young guys that are playing. They've matured over the course of the year, and they've been able to play, continue to build on it and play good football, and they're playing their best ball right now,” said Key.
“Look, this is a game that means a lot to a lot of people. A lot of people that have gone to school here, played here, have been fans of this place. But it doesn't mean more to them by any means than it does to the players on this football team. And that's what rivalries are, and I've said this before, we've got to do our part in it, right?"
Now how much will this game help the Yellow Jackets ultimately? It is tough to say with not being ranked high in the College Football Playoff Rankings.
3. Can Georgia Tech carry its second-half defense against Pittsburgh to its rival Georgia?
Georgia Tech struggled mightily in the first half against Pittsburgh, giving up 28 points, but it adjusted in a major way in the second half and kept giving its offense opportunities to get back in the game. Yes, they gave up the back-breaking 56-yard run to Ja’Kayrian Turner that effectively ended the game, but it was one of the best games the defensive line had. They had seven tackles for loss and six sacks. It is an area they have struggled in throughout the year, and they finally got some hope there. The secondary also adjusted well and didn’t give up a lot of big plays in the second half compared to the first. Their sticky coverage allowed them to stay in the game and make plays consistently, forcing punts. They will need that on Saturday to have a chance against the Bulldogs.
"And we lit them (Pittsburgh) up. Blitz from the upper deck. That's what we did. I mean, we brought a lot more pressure. I'm not saying anything that's not on tape that people can't see. So, you You know, and we're able to get the ball, make plays. But, I mean, we still had instances where we, you know, cut it to one score, and, you know, it's right there and, you know, we bust a gap and, you know, have a missed assignment. And, you know, things spits,” said Key.
“Like I said, after the game, you know, you're playing everybody down in there trying to, you know, trying to stop the run and get the ball back. And, you know, if one spits, it does. And it sure, it sure did. I mean, if you're moving the front, somebody's got to get to their, you know, the D-line's got to get across. They've got to get there."