Georgia Tech Postgame Quotes That Matter From Brent Key After Win Over Mercer

Georgia Tech has snapped its five game losing streak today.

The Yellow Jackets did not play the most perfect game today against Mercer, and there are still concerns about this team heading into ACC play, but a win is a win, and it is one that Brent Key's team needed.

After the game, head coach Brent Key spoke with the media and here are the most notable things the Yellow Jackets head coach had to say.

1. Still unable to stop the run

Georgia Tech had one of the nation's worst run defenses coming into the game and today's effort vs Mercer is not going to help. The Bears ran for nearly 200 yards against the Yellow Jackets and there is still plenty to work on heading into ACC. Key talked about the run defense after the game, as well as the play of younger linebackers like CJ Gamble, who came up with an interception today:

"One thing I don't think we did a good enough job in was, again, still a major work in progress, stopping the run and consistently running.

I saw a turnover, interception. Both the turnovers we had in the game, one was Christian Speakman and one was C.J. Gamble. So, again, two freshmen coming up and making plays. I was pleased with the young guys. You know, I thought early on in the game, you know, we were moving the front too much and it was causing the backers to misfit some of the things with some of the jet motion sliders and we were misfitting things. You have guys rocking back, some guys staying frontside. You know, we didn't do it worth a crap setting edges early on.

And you can't play good run defense if you don't set edges and you play downhill with your backers, right? But they got to know where to be and what to do. And when you start moving the front around, right, trying to disrupt the things in the front, you know, it's hard for them because they don't know where those gaps are going to end up."

2. Offensive line

Georgia Tech was down some important players up front today on the offensive line. This was the first time that Georgia tech shook up the starting lineup with the injuries they were facing. Today, Jordan Floyd got the start at left tackle and Will Reed got the start at center. After the game, Key talked about their performance today:

"No, I mean, you had a lot of new faces in there. A lot. And, you know, anytime you're down, you know, three starters on the O-line. that's early in the season. It's got to be the next man up. I'll watch the tape and see. There were some times I thought we could have sustained longer. Some things on some angles of plays where there might be a vertical inside zone play and we might have gotten too wide and allowed the backer to fall back on us. That was definitely happening early. But all in all, we were able to have a productive day on offense. And it always starts and stops with the guys up front. But, you know, we got a lot of work to do.

We do. I thought they put a lot of work in this week. And I was glad Jordan Floyd got his first start. Will Reed got his first start here. You know, Joe went down in the game and Markell went in at guard and played a lot of meaningful snaps today. So, you know, got to get guys healthy. Got to get them back. But until we do, it's the next guy up."

3. Offensive production

The Yellow Jackets only had two offensive touchdowns in the first two games of the season and though they were not perfect today, Georgia Tech was able to get rolling towards the end of the first half and into the second half. Still plenty to work on for the Yellow Jackets, but they got a mistake free game from Alberto Mendoza and a strong game on the ground from Justice Haynes.

"We definitely need to improve red zone touchdowns. I think we were three or four scoring touchdowns in the red area. We had the one down the one and kind of pickled around down there and went backwards. Ended up getting a field goal out of it. Then much better creating explosives down the field.

Whether it was a go ball right before halftime, that two minute before the half. You guys heard me talk about the two minute before the half situation. Haven't been able to capitalize on that. You know, we got to stop on defense where we get the ball back and push the ball down the field. That was really good. So we're better in explosives, points per possession, and then we're plus two in the turnovers today. So, again, all factors of things that affect the outcome of football game."

4. Trelain Maddox

Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley get all the attention in the Georgia Tech backfiled, but over the past couple of weeks, Trelain Maddox has gotten reps and made the most of them, showing his physical running style. Key talked a lot about Maddox after the game and what he brings to the team on the field and as a leader:

" I mean, obviously he's the first guy named a permanent captain this summer. And I think people are seeing him why now, right? You know, whether it's blocking, whether it's catching, whether it's running the ball, whether it's pass blocking, whether it's special teams, you know, playing on all special teams. I mean, just the tremendous, tremendous value to this football team. He's a dude. He is. I mean, a guy that works at it. I mean, it ain't easy. I mean, think about the guys that play one position out there, right?

Or you hear coaches say, well, he's got to learn the playbook, got to learn what to do to get him out there at one singular position. This guy's playing really basically running back, fullback, tight end, wide receiver, and all four special teams, right, who also has been through as much adversity in his football career as anybody on our football team. So just so, so proud of Tre. Such a huge role in us as a football team.

But I could throw him out there at linebacker, safety, edge rusher. I'm sure he would have the same type of production and whatnot. So it's not a bad idea. Great kid. Great role model, example. Very mature. I can't say enough great things about Tre Maddox."