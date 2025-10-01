Three Things I Think and Three Things I Know About Georgia Tech At Their Bye Week
It was not pretty by any means, but Georgia Tech got the road win this past Saturday at Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets were outplayed in nearly every facet, but this team has shown an ability to bounce back and win games even when they don't play their best.
The Yellow Jackets are now 5-0 and are still on track to make a run at the ACC Championship game if they can keep winning, but they are going to have to start putting together more complete games. The bye week might be arriving at a good time for Georgia Tech, and then they will be continuing their season at home against a Virginia Tech team that has suddenly found some life.
Lets evaluate Georgia Tech through their first five games with three things I think and three things I know.
I Know Georgia Tech still has plenty to prove
Before the season, Georgia Tech beating Clemson and reaching 5-0 would have been the perfect scenario for Brent Key's team. They have achieved that, but this team still has a lot of questions.
To no fault of their own, Clemson has looked dreadful to start the season and even if you were a Clemson skeptic before the year, they look far worse than anyone may have realized. Georgia Tech has wins over Colorado (2-3), Gardner-Webb, Clemson (1-3), Temple (2-2), and Wake Forest (2-2) and while I am not here to take anything away from those wins, the Yellow Jackets have a lot to prove still.
On one hand it might be comforting to note that Georgia Tech has yet to play a complete game and is still winning, but at some point you are what you are. Does Georgia Tech have another level to reach or are they going to be playing in close games for the rest of the season?
I think the passing game has room to improve
Georgia Tech does not have a terrible passing game, but I think that it has room to improve. The explosive deep passes have not been there with the consistency of years past, though Buster Faulkner has tried to dial up plays to Eric Rivers and they have just missed. Georgia Tech wants to be able to run the football and has been able to for the most part, but they need to get more explosive through the air.
I know Georgia Tech still has a favorable path to the ACC Championship
While they still have plenty to prove, Georgia Tech has one of the most straightforward paths to the ACC Championship game in the entire league. They face Virginia Tech (2-3), Duke (3-2), Syracuse (3-2), NC State (3-2), Boston College (1-3), and Pittsburgh (2-2) in ACC play and the only game in which Georgia Tech might not be favored in is the road trip to Duke. There is no Miami, Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, or SMU on the schedule for the Yellow Jackets. We have discussed Georgia Tech's ability to take advantage of this schedule, and they cannot afford more performances like the one they had last Saturday.
I think Georgia Tech needs more from its tight end group
Georgia Tech needed to find a way to replace Jackson Hawes and while it might not have been realistic for anyone to be able to replicate what was the best blocking tight end in the country, the PFF grades show that the Yellow Jackets may have a problem at this position right now.
J.T. Byrne is currently the lowest graded player on Georgia Tech's offense at 45.6 in 154 snaps. Brett Seither has a 48.9 grade in 92 snaps, Josh Beetham is at 51.5 in 105 snaps, and Luke Harpring is the highest-graded of the four at 57.3 in 83 snaps. PFF is not the gospel, but it does show that Georgia Tech is not getting nearly enough from this group right now in either phase of the game, as the highest run-blocking grade is 55.1.
I know the run defense has to improve
I know I have harped on a lot of the issues that Georgia Tech is having, but it is worth talking about the run defense.
Georgia Tech has not been an awful defense under first year coordinator Blake Gideon, but there is plenty of room to improve, especially when it comes to stopping the run. Currently Georgia Tech ranks 100th in the country in rushing defense, 98th in sacks per game, 47th in tackles for loss per game, and 119th in turnover margin. They have not done a great job at stopping the run or taking the ball away from opponents. While they are not facing a murder's row of offenses coming up, it will be tough to defeat the high level teams they will need to at the end of the year unless something improves.
I think Georgia Tech can fix their issues
I have spent much of this article pointing out some of Georgia Tech's biggest flaws, but this team still has room to get better and there is nothing from stopping them. It is better to be playing your best football late in the season and Georgia Tech has yet to play a complete game. Does that mean they have another gear to hit or are they just destined to play in close games for the rest of the year? I believe the former and that the Yellow Jackets will start to play more consistently after the bye week.