Three Toughest Remaining Games on Georgia Tech's Schedule

Georgia Tech is 5-0 and faces a favorable schedule the rest of the way, but there are some tough tests

Jackson Caudell

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
It was not pretty by any means, but Georgia Tech got the road win last Saturday at Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets were outplayed in nearly every facet, but this team has shown an ability to bounce back and win games even when they don't play their best.

The Yellow Jackets are now 5-0 and are still on track to make a run at the ACC Championship game if they can keep winning, but they are going to have to start putting together more complete games. The bye week might be arriving at a good time for Georgia Tech, and then they will be continuing their season at home against Virginia Tech.

With the season nearly halfway over, what are the toughest remaining games on the Yellow Jackets schedule?

3. vs Pittsburgh

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Pittsburgh has had some ups and downs to start the season, they got an emphatic win over Boston College. The Panthers win was never in doubt and they dominated the Eagles from start to finish. After benching starting quarterback Eli Holstein, the Panthers may have found some new life heading into the next part of the season.

The good news for Georgia Tech is that this game is going to be at home. The tough news is that it comes a week before the Yellow Jackets have their big rivalry game against Georgia the next weekend. This is not going to be an easy game and Georgia Tech will have to make sure they are playing their best.

2. At Duke (Oct. 18th)

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Duke is going to be a tough test for Georgia Tech. It is a road game against one of the best offenses in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the conference and it is going to be a tough test for the Yellow Jackets secondary in a couple of weeks. Getting pressure and forcing Duke QB Darian Mensah to make mistakes.

The Blue Devils defense has been surprisingly weak so far through five games, but Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts a couple of times this year and needs to play clean football when they head to Durham.

1. Georgia (Nov. 28th, Mercedes Benz Stadium)

This was an easy choice.

Georgia does have a loss against Alabama and a near loss against Tennessee, but Kirby Smart's team is still loaded with talent and the Yellow Jackets have not found a way to beat the Bulldogs, though they have come close over the past couple of years. There is still a long way to go between now and Black Friday, but this is without a doubt the toughest game on the schedule for Georgia Tech and if they are 11-0, it could be the win they need to get into the College Football Playoff.

