Georgia Tech Ranks In The Top 25 In The Latest AP Poll
Despite being losers of three of the past four games, the Yellow Jackets remain ranked in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 24. Georgia Tech is ranked behind Miami and Virginia in the poll in the ACC. Only three teams came in ranked in the poll in the conference. Georgia Tech has continued to receive respect recognition from the AP Poll all season long and has been one of the only national polls that has had Georgia Tech ranked in the top 10 this season.
The Yellow Jackets played their archrival Georgia, and fell 16-9. Georgia Tech struggled on offense and was only able to muster up 69 yards on the ground. King had 48 of those yards. The Yellow Jackets had a total of 250 yards on Friday. They came into the game ranked s the No.5 ranked team in total offense but couldn't quite get it going. Georgia Tech was only able to muster three field goals. Head Coach Brent Key talked about the struggles and how Georgia's defense was able to affect the offense.
"Well, the way, they were getting off blocks. They were able to rush the passer. There would be pressure with the quarterback and, you know, normal dialogue or you know, play actions, you know, those things. But look, if you're playing teams and they were able to play tight-man coverage. They were able to cover the guys, and then Haynes needed some more time back there, more combat there on some of them, and, you know, a combination of all, but we weren't able to establish the run game like we want to. It was a compressed game with the way we were playing it, the way they were playing it. Unless we're in new positions, we're going to be limited. We really had the game where we, you know, through the defensive side and from the management side, we had what we wanted it. You know, we wanted going into the fourth quarter," said Key.
While the struggles persisted on offense, the Yellow Jackets defense had its best game of the year. Georgia Tech held Georgia to just 70 passing yards and one touchdown the entire game. EJ Lightsey led the way with 12 tackles, and the Yellow Jackets slowed down one of the top offenses. The physicality was apparent throughout the game, and neither defense gave up anything easy.
Georgia Tech missed out on the ACC Championship game after Duke defeated Wake Forest, and SMU fell to California, which clinched an ACC title berth for the Blue Devils. The ACC finished with a five-way tie of teams with a 6-2 record that included Miami, Pittsburgh, SMU, Georgia Tech, and Duke. With the five-way tie, Duke got the bid. While the regular season is over and the chances of a College Football Playoff, the Yellow Jackets still have one more game and the potential to play in a major bowl game. It won't be until after Selection Sunday that we find out where the Yellow Jackets will play their Bowl game and who the opponent will likely be.
