Three Transfers Georgia Tech Will Miss Next Season



Georgia Tech lost a good number of players to the portal who chose new homes at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Let’s take a look at three players the Yellow Jackets will miss a good bit next season.

1. LB Tah’j Butler

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Tah'j Butler (15) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A linebacker who was finally finding his groove on defense and was making impact plays consistently. Butler left for the Ole Miss Rebels in the transfer portal. With the Yellow Jackets, he recorded 34 tackles, three passes defensed, and an interception. Butler had his best game against Temple, recording a season-high eight tackles and a pass defensed. He didn’t start, but played a key role in the defense with his versatility and being able to play multiple positions. Butler looked primed to carve out an even bigger role in 2026, but decided to weigh his options and choose elsewhere. Georgia Tech did retain all four linebackers from a season ago, but will miss Butler’s ability to cover, blitz, and wreak havoc at the linebacker spot.

2. WR Isiah Canion

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Say what you want, but Isiah Canion really came into his own last year and was a big part of the receiving corps for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. He was the third leading receiver on the team with 33 catches for 480 yards. Canion let the Yellow Jackets score four touchdowns. He had a career game against Pittsburgh, finishing with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He was practically unguardable and made the defense pay. The Yellow Jackets will miss his 6’4 and 215-pound frame that was a red zone threat and a player who could catch the 50/50 ball with ease. He also improved a ton with yards after catch, not going down after the first tackle and muscling for first downs to extend drives. Yes, the Yellow Jackets got wide receivers in the portal, but they will miss his presence and what Canion could bring to the team. He left for rival Georgia in the transfer portal.

3. OL Harrison Moore

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Harrison Moore (52) celebrates after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore left the Yellow Jacket to join several former Georgia Tech players in Florida this past offseason. He played predominantly on the interior of the offensive line and would play either center or guard. Per PFF (Pro Football Focus), Moore finished with a 63.6 grade on 682 snaps played. He played 254 snaps at left guard and 427 snaps at center. He registered a 65.5 run blocking grade, and a 68.4 pass blocking grade. More importantly, he didn’t allow a sack. He had been with the Yellow Jackets for quite some time, and his versatility at 6’5 and 300 pounds made him one of the better players on the offensive line. He could play any of the three interior offensive line positions. With his departure, the Yellow Jackets now have a huge void to fill to see who will compete and land the guard position and who will be the starting center in 2026.

