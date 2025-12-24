Three Underrated Players Who Could Make A Big Impact vs BYU



Georgia Tech's final game of the regular season is on the horizon, and they are looking to finish the season strong. They will play BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando. They will need big performances from several key players. Let’s take a look at some underrated players who come up big for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

1. Ahmari Harvey

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George (3) catches the ball in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I don’t know why this is the case, but Ahmari Harvey doesn’t always get the love that he deserves or attention. Despite dealing with an injury, Harvey put together another productive season and finished with 24 tackles and a sack. He leads the team with seven passes defensed. Harvey is the fourth-highest rated player on defense for the Yellow Jackets with a 74.1 defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). His coverage is what separates him, however, with a 78.5 coverage grade. Harvey has a lot of potential, especially at the next level, and this will be his final college game to show how he can impact the game potentially at the NFL level. He has shown that it is tough to throw to his side and that he can make you pay by throwing his way. Harvey faces a team that likes to throw the ball, and he could easily get his hands on a couple of passes on Saturday.

2. Brayden Manley

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Brayden Manley (11) during the first quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Brayden Manley finished his regular season strong, recording a sack in each of the final two games of the regular season. He is beginning to show signs of the player that the Yellow Jackets hoped he would be as an edge rusher. Saturday will be another opportunity for him to showcase his talent and prove that he can be a key piece for the Yellow Jackets moving into 2026. They desperately need an elite pass rusher and one who can affect the quarterback at a high level. Manley finished with 17 tackles and three sacks this past season with Georgia Tech. Manley totalled 32 pressures and finished with a 68.9 pass rush grade according to PFF. He could be one who has a big game and makes his presence felt on Saturday.

3. Jason Moore

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jason Moore (95) forces Syracuse Orange quarterback Rickie Collins (10) to fumble in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The senior defensive lineman will play his final collegiate game with the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Moore, despite being a veteran and a very good player, is often overlooked. He is often overshadowed on the inside by Akelo Stone and Jordan Van Den Berg. However, he gave the Yellow Jackets a really good rotation player and depth piece in 2025. This past season he finished with 22 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass defensed, and a half sack. He had his best game against Syracuse, where he recorded five tackles, a forced fumble and a half sack. Moore is rated highly in rushing the passer with a 77.4 pass rush grade according to PFF. That is the second-highest on the team. Moore will be one to watch because the Yellow Jackets will need to get to Bear Bachmeier on Saturday and not let him get time to throw and dissect the defense.

