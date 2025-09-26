Three Wake Forest Players To Watch Against Georgia Tech On Saturday
Wake Forest has a number of dynamic players, especially on their offense, who are capable of scoring touchdowns whenever they touch the ball. It has led the Demon Decaons to over .500 and a surprising team in the early going of the season. Let’s take a look at some players the Yellow Jackets need to pay attention to and slow down come Saturday if they want to bring out a victory.
1. WR Christopher Barnes
He was a huge topic of discussion for head coach Brent Key both days he was at the podium, and has the full attention of the Yellow Jackets coach.
“The receiver they have, No. 10, is a 10.27 guy now. I mean, this guy can roll. You think you've seen fast now, this dude is fast, fast. He's also a kickoff returner, and he took one all the way back. First, since NC State is in its last game,” said Key. He might have run 10.27, whether it’s returning kicks, right? You know, getting jet sweeps or taking the top off the defense or catching a five-yard hitch and turning it and making one person miss. We've got to make sure we know where those guys are.”
He leads Wake Forest in catches and yards this season and has been a go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball. He also has a kickoff returned for a touchdown. Barnes is one of the few who can say he is a big play waiting to happen. With his elite speed and vision, the Yellow Jackets will have to be prepared and key in on him if they want to come out on top.
2. RB Demond Claiborne-
Claiborne decided to return to Wake Forest for his senior year when he could have easily left for greener pastures elsewhere. He decided to stay and finish what he started. Claiborne had his first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2024 and rushed for 11 touchdowns. He is off to an even better start in 2025 and has already rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns in just three games played. Another telling stat is that he is averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Defending the running game is also an area of concern for the Yellow Jackets, who rank No.85 in the country in rushing yards allowed per game. He will definitely be one to watch and pay attention to on Saturday to see if they can slow him down. Head coach Brent Key has taken notice and talked glowingly of the running back.
“Their running back is a very, very good running back. He can hit it between the tackles. He can bounce it outside. He can make people miss. That running back can take the distance from anywhere. If you don't play responsibility with what you do, if you don't set your edges, have contained elements in the defense and be able to anchor down and not get widened out of there, I mean, he's gonna, he'll bounce it and very similar to Malachi's run last week, that he ended up, I think Malachi had, and I think Jamal both had one, where they ended up bouncing and cutting it back against the grain. That's how teams over-pursue. They don't maintain their elements and their contained elements,” said Key.
3. QB Robby Ashford-
The senior quarterback has been quite the journeyman and is on his third team of his collegiate career. He’s continued to progress in his career and is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC. So far this season, he has thrown for 697 yards and a touchdown. He is doing a lot of his damage in the running game and is the second-leading rusher behind Claiborne. Ashford has rushed for three touchdowns in 2025. He has taken advantage of his opportunities and will face another big one on the road this season.
“Robby Ashford, another guy I've got a lot of history with, as far as knowing him from recruiting. He's from Birmingham, Hoover High School. I remember recruiting him out of high school. He's played a lot of football. He's had a lot of snaps, and they are doing a really good job with him and playing to his strengths and what he does well. They have a really good play-action game. They're able to run,” said Key.
Ashford will be at the center of all of Wake Forest’s big plays. He creates some too with his ability to leave defenders behind and turn them into long gains.