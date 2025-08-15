Top 2027 RB Jakeyveon Parker Includes Georgia Tech In His Top 10
Georgia Tech is in the running for another elite running back. Jakeyveon “Noah” Parker, class of 2027, from Macon County High School. Friday afternoon released his top five schools, which include Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.
The 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds football player is rated a four-star recruit according to Rivals.
Parker received an official offer from Georgia Tech at the start of the new year on January 27th from running backs coach Norval McKenzie. Though he was a sophomore last season, Parker was one of the best running backs in the state. Last season, he rushed 939 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also contributed in the passing game, with 270 yards on 15 receptions for three touchdowns.
His efforts have afforded him two invitations: the Under Armour All-American and the Rivals camp.
Parker was recently on campus for the first time this spring and the Gold and White game. The Yellowjackets have a lustrous running backroom with leader Jamal Haynes, Malachi Hosley, Trelain Maddox, and JP Powell. As the Yellow Jackets continue to shape their identity under Coach Key, leaning towards a physical smash-mouth style of offense, Coach McKenzie has done a masterful job of cultivating the position group with diverse skill sets.
Player Breakdown of Jakeyveon Parker
When you examine the style of Jakeyveon Parker, he's an east and west back with power to break tackles and fight for hard-earned yards. However, when watching his film, he lacks elite breakaway speed, but has time and room to develop into a home run hitter type of back.
As a pass-catcher, he displays soft hands, and he can catch the ball incoming from different entry angles, over the shoulder, or from quick outs. Already receiving a rating of four stars, Parker has a high ceiling as any one of the Yellowjackets' 2028 recruiting class.
Other In State RB Targets For GT
Quinterrius Gipson (Kell High School)
Quinterrius Gipson may be the most dynamic of the in-state backs. He's quick and shifty with home run hitting. Last season, he racked up 1,600 yards on the ground with 17 touchdowns and 222 yards passing on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
Austin Stinson Houston County
Austin Stinson is elusive back from Houston County, he is running back with elite balance and can mack defenders miss with limited space. Stinson is a back that utilizes no wasted motion and has one destination in mind, and that is getting downfield. Last season, Stinson accounted for 1,289 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.
Caden Waye (Ola High School)
Caden Waye, similar to Gipson, is a special athlete at the running back position. Waye is terror for linebackers, as he is an elusive back that will make you miss, and also possesses the ability to threaten defenses as a receiver. Last season, he had 1397 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.
Nigel Newkirk (Gainsville)
Nigel Newkirk is another interesting back. Newkirk is a specimen with breakaway speed, and he's running behind an on-paper, NCAA offensive line at Gainsville. When in space, he has the option to run over a would-be tackler or make a defender miss with his footwork. Last season at Ola High School, he racked up 690 yards in 6 games with 8 touchdowns, averaging 115 yards per game.