Top Performers From Under Armour Camp Atlanta

On Sunday, one of the top camps for high school prospects made a stop in Georgia to see all of the top prospects throughout the southeast. Let’s take a look at some of the top performers from the elite camp.

1. Luke Nabors

The Buford edge may just be a problem this upcoming year, and the Wolves are known for producing edge rushers that play at a high level. Nabors performed well in the defensive line drills, showcasing his mobility, bend, and ability to stay in phase. Then you have the 1-on-1s, where he couldn’t be stopped. Most edge defenders tried to use a bull rush to get to the cone past the offensive lineman. However, Nabors used an array of moves like the chop and spin move. Towards the end of the defensive line segment, Nabors cooked the offensive line with an elite spin move and a shop that got him off his feet. The 6’4 edge, who is ranked as only a three-star, proved he should be ranked higher.

2. Success Nwabude

You can make the argument that he deserves to be No.1 on this list after his performance and how he discarded offensive linemen like lunch pales. Nwabude won Rivals MVP after his elite performance. Things that stood out were his explosiveness and ability to bend for his size and stature. He is also very powerful and can win that can take over games if you let him. The only concerning thing is he hasn’t played a lot, but Nwabude could be a difference maker at the next level. He has all the tools and the skillset to be good for a long time. The thing now is, will he continue to move up boards in recruiting and have more colleges offer him after a stellar showing?

3. Kamarui Dorsey

The five star prospect fits the billing and is one of the best defensive backs you will find in the country. On Sunday, he ranked the 40-yard dash and was moving. It felt like he ranked it at a 4.4 speed (numbers not posted officially). The Hampton (GA) product also moved well in the individual drills, flipping his hips well and continuing to move at a high pace. Then 1-on-1s, he made a number of plays, deflecting passes, catching interceptions, and plastering wide receivers. A thing that catches your eye is how fast he can break on the ball and close the space between him and the wide receiver without holding or grabbing. That is a major trait at the next level because we see guys all the time struggle with that and end up costing their teams. Dorsey is an elite prospect, and the Texas A&M commit has a chance to be special at the next level.

4. Jayden Johnson

It was a stellar performance by the Stephenson RB, who made quite a name for himself. It didn’t matter if it was short routes, wheels, digs, slants, or flanks; Johnson continued to dominate. He’s always been known as a powerful running back who has that second-level burst to get away from defenders, but Sunday, he showed he can be a mismatch against opposing linebackers. Stephenson predominantly runs the football, but they may have to consider splitting Johnson out in the slot or using more plays where he can catch the ball because he can’t be stopped when that happens. Johnson is very underrated and would be a great addition to any team. Somebody is going to find a gem.

5. Caden Waye

Waye looked good throughout the day and continued to make plays, especially in the 1-on-1 drills. Every time, he was able to create separation from linebackers, separate, and make plays at a high level. The Ola product proved he can be just as good a wide receiver as he is running back. He had a number of highlight reel catches, including a couple of head top catches over linebackers. Waye also ran the 40-yard dash well and showed that he has elite top speed that can hurt defenders. He is a special running back, and the three-star billing doesn’t do him justice.

6. Jay Schell

An underrated linebacker who was exceptional in coverage in 1-on-1s. He stayed nip and tuck with running backs, and when the ball was in the air, he either got an interception or a pass breakup. He moves well laterally, has good footwork, and coverage skills. The Rabun Gap (GA) product is one that people are sleeping on, but he has a number of tools to be good at the next level. If he is covering that well, you can imagine how he looks in run support and attacking downhill. Definitely a name that should be talked about more.

7. Langston Abernathy

Stock is up for Langston Abernathy after a stellar performance at UA Camp. When you read the headlines, you probably won’t see his name, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t dominate. In the WR drills, he looked fluid and smooth catching the ball and running crisp routes. On the WR circuit, he didn’t drop a pass and looked good going through the gauntlet of catches. Then come the 1 on 1s. There were a couple of plays where he was able to keep his concentration while soaring high in the air for catches over defenders. When he wasn’t doing that, Abernathy was able to separate from defenders with ease and make routine catches. The underrated WR put on a show on Sunday.

8. Kweli Felder

A well-known name in recruiting circles, who has played varsity since coming in as a freshman. Against elite defensive linemen, Felder looked good and played at a high level. He had a number of plays where he got hands on the defender, and it felt like a grip you couldn’t get out of because the defenders couldn’t move. He has a great, strong arm that allows him to reach and sit down defenders. Felder also moves well for his size, as seen in individual offensive line drills. His mobility, strong strike, and footwork make him a can't miss offensive lineman for colleges.