The One Georgia Tech Player We Are Not Talking Enough About

The defensive line has been at the forefront of discussion for the Yellow Jackets this spring, especially with all of their additions from the portal. Jordan Walker and Noah Carter both dominated the spring game with five combined tackles and four sacks. They each will have a major role this season and make a big difference. They also have a number of players whom they brought back from last season that we can’t forget about.

“I think Jess and Kyle have done an outstanding job with those guys. Simplified a ton of things, especially at the edge position, where those guys can just feel free to go play. Obviously, the acquisition of talent. Like I said earlier, this week was a big week of work on our line games. Big work with the playing technique in the run. These guys, though, can play on the edge with speed. A lot of them showed how the ability to play with power. They have girth to them, size, and we're deep there. So I'm not trying to oversell it and act like we're the best that's ever come, but I'm damn excited about them,” said head coach Brent Key.

Breakout season coming?

One thing he didn’t mention was development on the defensive line, which will loom large this upcoming year. One of those players to watch is Andre Fuller Jr. Fuller Jr flashed throughout his freshman season and finished with 15 tackles. He started the season strong, finishing with six tackles in his first two games. The former three-star prospect has great upside and is also a player who could have a stellar season. An area in which he performed really well last season was tackling. Fuller Jr finished with a 73.8 tackling grade on 265 snaps last season. That will be valuable in the run game for a defense that was ranked No.88 in run defense last season. He should easily be better in the run game, pass rush, and tackling next year.

One thing that people don’t know about Fuller Jr is that he plays with an edge about him and a tenacity that makes him hard to block. He has a quick first step and often can overpower offensive linemen. Now, it will be if he can be more technically sound and disciplined, which will keep him on the field longer. The potential is certainly there, and after having a freshman season where he impressed, we can’t forget about him in the grand scheme of things and the impact he could have. He will be a valuable piece of the rotation and should be a player next season for the Yellow Jackets.

Imagine if they had three players who could rush the passer at an elite level. That would be dangerous for opposing offenses.