Trelain Maddox Still Hoping To Be A Difference Maker Despite Being In A Loaded RB Room at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has one of the best running back rooms in the ACC and the country heading into the 2026 season.

Despite losing a player like Jamal Haynes and even quarterback Haynes King, the Yellow Jackets should still be one of the top rushing teams in the country thanks to the return of Malachi Hosley and the addition of Michigan transfer Justice Haynes, who was on pace to perhaps lead the country in rushing before his foot injury. Even when you go beyond those two star runners, the young backs like J.P. Powell (had an 80-yard TD in spring) and Shane Marshall are getting some spotlight.

Don't forget about Trelain Maddox though.

Maddox is heading into his third season with Georgia Tech, and he has had to battle injuries dating back to his time in high school. When you think of the identity of Georgia Tech's offense running the ball, physicality, and toughness, Maddox embodies all of that. He is a bruiser of a back at 6'2 225 LBS and now that he is healthy entering the 2026 season, he thinks he has things to offer to this offense despite the talent around him at the position:

"All of that just comes with confidence. And the more confidence you get, the better you're going to feel. Plays you're going to make based off your confidence um and it's just believing in your body making sure it's going to hold up and everything so i have the confidence now and I'm ready to go.

Just being versatile, being able to do more than just being a running back- running routes, blocking, just finding a way to get on the field, find my role, and help them when they get tired or when they need help and need a break. Then I come in at running back and do all of that stuff too. So just pushing every day like I'm the best guy in the room, even though it's a room full of guys who feel like they're the best."

Maddox is also excited about the different things that running backs can do in George Godsey's offense:

"It's great, honestly, because it doesn't limit you to only running the ball. He has us catching, blocking, doing everything, running routes, deep routes, short routes. He wants the best five skilled guys on the field. It doesn't have to be position-based, so wherever you get in, you fit in."

Can Maddox find a role?

Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (28) is tackled by Virginia Military Institute Keydets defensive back Shamus Jones (2) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, it is going to be hard for Maddox to find a role, but he might be the most physical and imposing back that Georgia Tech has. As good as Haynes, Hosley, and even Powell are, they are not known for breaking a lot of tackles and are more explosive backs. That is not to say that Maddox is going to see plenty of carries for Georiga Tech, but with King gone (he was their main short-yardage back), he could see a role to help the Yellow Jackets run game in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations.

During the 2024 season, Maddox played 43 snaps according to Pro Football Focus and finished with a 67.1 overall grade and then last season, finished with a 52.5 overall grade in 42 snaps. His pass-blocking grades (8.2 last season and 22.7 in 2024) leave a lot to be desired, but overall, he ran with toughness and physicality.

With as run-heavy as Georgia Tech could be this year, Maddox could factor in and bring an element that no other back on the roster really does.