Georgia Tech RB Duo Nickname Themselves After Iconic Movie Series

While a lot of analysts and pundits have their attention and minds on other running backs in the nation, and even some are getting more love in the ACC, like Louisville, which bolsters Keyjuan Brown and Isaac Brown, Georgia Tech might be the best running back duo in the country.

So who is the duo? Malachi Hosley and Justice Haynes. Both running backs were among the few who averaged more than seven yards a carry in 2026. With the explosiveness, start-and-stop ability, efficiency, breakaway skills, and versatility, they have a chance to take the college football world by storm.

“I feel like we both can do everything that you need as a running back. We can both catch out the back field, block, run, anything it needs. Well, statistically, we both average. 7.1 yards a carry, and I've heard that not too many guys were doing that last year. So that's one. And then we both just compliment each other just to be able to feed off each other's game. We call each other bad boys. Me personally, I'm Mike Lowry. But yeah, we call each other bad boys. So that Ferrari Lamborghini is not far off,” said Hosley.

The Yellow Jackets changed their offensive coordinator and will also have a new scheme and system after bringing in George Godsey. It will be a different-looking offense that won’t be centered around quarterbacks. It should allow for more opportunities for the running backs. Georgia Tech will operate a pro-style system and an offense more predicated on play action and big plays in the running game. That will also allow this duo to go off and make plays. Georgia Tech star running back Justice Haynes also weighed in.

“Yeah, we call each other bad boys. You know, it was just something, you know, we were just talking about one day, you know, when we were on that field, like we have bad intentions like for the other team, you know, um, and we're the baddest boys out there. We know that, and we are confident in that because of the preparation we put in, and we are going to go out there and just do what we do,” said Haynes.

“It ain't just us. It's that whole running back room. I know we talk about us, you know, and that's kind of our thing, but we're each running back, we all got the little special thing that we all got with each other, and it's to be the best running back room in the country ultimately. That's why we all got, you know, different things that we're all great at and good at, and we all complement each other well with that and push each other.”

If this duo is how they are advertising each other, then the Yellow Jackets will be a potent bunch and one that will terrorize defenses in college football. It is rare to find two efficient backs who can do a lot with their touches and consistently make plays in the running game. They fit exactly what Georgia Tech wants to do and the true identity of the program, which is smash-mouth football and overpowering you until you quit.

This duo has a chance to both achieve 1,000-yard seasons each and even potentially double-digit touchdowns. The offense will be a key factor in the Yellow Jackets' success in 2026. With a running back duo like this, it should make it easier for the offense to break out and score points in the fall. Time will tell, but the Bad Boys are looking to make their imprint on College Football.

