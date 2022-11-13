Watch: Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley Speak After Losing Final Home Game to Miami
Watch the video above for the full press conference from Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley.
Senior day represented the last chance for several Georgia Tech football players to play in their last games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Two of those players were Thomas and Eley
Eley and Thomas have been the two leaders of not only the defense but the entire team. Both players notched double-digit tackles in the loss to the Hurricanes.
One week after notching a career-high 16 tackles against Virginia, Thomas finished with 11 against Miami. Eley led the team with 12. Both players are now in the top five in the conference in tackles and if Thomas did not have to sit out in the first half of the Western Carolina and Pitt games, he might be leading the conference.
After the game, Eley and Thomas spoke to the media after their final home game as Yellow Jackets.
Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Watch: Everything from Brent Key after the loss to Miami
Georgia Tech's four turnovers prove costly in the 35-14 loss to Miami
How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia State
No. 13 Georgia Tech comes up short against No. 5 Louisville
ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week 11
Georgia Tech Football: Three Hurricanes to know
Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Questions ahead of Miami game
Georgia Tech makes final three for 2023 cornerback target Nireek Sharpe
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Begins Season with win over Georgia State