Watch the video above for the full press conference from Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley.

Senior day represented the last chance for several Georgia Tech football players to play in their last games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Two of those players were Thomas and Eley

Eley and Thomas have been the two leaders of not only the defense but the entire team. Both players notched double-digit tackles in the loss to the Hurricanes.

One week after notching a career-high 16 tackles against Virginia, Thomas finished with 11 against Miami. Eley led the team with 12. Both players are now in the top five in the conference in tackles and if Thomas did not have to sit out in the first half of the Western Carolina and Pitt games, he might be leading the conference.

After the game, Eley and Thomas spoke to the media after their final home game as Yellow Jackets.

