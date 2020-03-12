All Yellow Jackets
WATCH: Expectations for Georgia Tech's D-Line

Ashley Barnett

Taking an overall young, growing group and implementing a new defense under coach Geoff Collins' first year at the helm was a challenge for Georgia Tech's coaching staff last spring. 

Collins, a defensive-minded guy, and defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker introduced a modern defensive structure that requires more athleticism and aggression as the passing game continues to evolve in college football.

The Jackets had struggles defensively throughout the 2019 season. Tech averaged 215.3 rushing yards per game (117th) and recorded a 60% completion rate. 

To improve from its learning curves from last season, second-year defensive line coach Larry Knight acquired the defensive line get bigger. 

"That was a big deal for us," coach Knight said regarding the line's weight gain. "You're taking on 600 pounds sometimes when you're being double-teamed. The ability to put on the right type of weight has been huge for us. Not just pounding candy bars and whatever else in between and gaining fat weight. But real weight. Weight room weight. You can clearly see the difference. We didn't look like this last spring and it's the same guys."

The biggest difference this spring has been the valuable experience the front four gained from last season - Jackets lost one tackle from the previous rotation, Brentavious Glanton . Still a youthful unit, the defensive line has matured in many ways.  

"The guys are getting better everyday," coach Knight said. "It's important to them. The grind. The best part about it is they're holding each other accountable. There's a lot of times they're correcting things before I can even get to it. That means we're taking strides in the right direction when I can be a quiet coach. Because those guys are already on each other about the mistakes that are being made."

Round-up: Georgia Tech's D-line Talks Group Improvements

