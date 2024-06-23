Way-Too-Early College Football Week Seven Preview: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina
After starting the month of October with a home game vs Duke, Georgia Tech heads back on the road for another ACC clash with North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets and the Tar Heels are plenty familiar with each other, but there is a new twist on this year's matchup. Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is now the defensive coordinator for Mack Brown's team and he is hoping to turn around what has been one of the ACC's worst defenses over the past few seasons. North Carolina is also losing quarterback Drake Maye, who was the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Even during the down years under Collins, Georgia Tech has had no problem beating North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets have won three straight vs UNC, five of the last six, and they have only lost four times to the Tar Heels since 2009. After not being able to take advantage of having a top-three pick at quarterback, North Carolina seems to have lost a little bit of momentum as a program, but they still have talent and can make noise in the ACC this year.
So how do these two teams matchup? Let's take a really early look at how these two teams matchup.
Georgia Tech Offense vs North Carolina Defense
Georgia Tech is going to return the majority of what was one of the ACC's best offenses last season and they had perhaps their best game of the year when they faced North Carolina in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets offense racked up over 600 yards of total offense, including 348 on the ground. The offense was starting to really hit its stride towards the end of the season, but this might have been the peak for them last year.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against some of the teams on Georgia Tech's schedule, including Duke.
Jamal Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.
This is going to be one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the ACC and there are some newcomers who could bolster the group.
Eric Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
Singleton is not the only dangerous receiver for the Yellow Jackets.
Malik Rutherford was the second-leading receiver on Georgia Tech. He caught 46 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 10. 5 yards per catch. His biggest performance came in Georgia Tech's big win over North Carolina. Rutherford caught six passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He was a reliable player and can stretch the field with his speed and is also a player who can get the ball in a variety of ways.
Christian Leary was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season, catching 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns, while also returning kickoffs.
Chase Lane had a good start to the year, but injuries cost him some time. I think he could have a really good 2024 season if he stays healthy. Duquesne transfer Abdul Janneh had six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He will once again provide depth for Georgia Tech next year.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
North Carolina had a dreadful defense last season and they are losing linebacker Cedric Gray to the NFL as well. They still have some experienced players though, but they'll have to prove they're an improved unit.
On the defensive line, Desmond Evans, Kevin Hester, and Jahvaree Ritzie are all back. Evans had 33 tackles and three sacks last season, while Hester and Ritzie combined for 55 tackles. The Tar Heels also added Ole Miss transfer Joshua Harris through the transfer portal
The strength of the Tar Heels defense might be in the linebacker group, even with the loss of Gray. Kaimon Rucker was one of the best pass rushers in the ACC, finishing the year with 8. 5 sacks. Power Echols was second on the team last season with 102 tackles and he is back to be one of the leaders on this side of the ball. Amare Campbell might be one of the favorites to be the other starter at linebacker.
In the secondary, Alijah Huzzie and Marcus Allen are the favorites to start at cornerback, with the duo combining for four interceptions last season. Antavious Lane and De'Andre Boykins could be impact players and NC State transfer Jakeen Harris could grab a starting spot as well. This defense has a lot of work to do if they want to be a better unit, but they actually might have more questions on the offensive side of the ball. Georgia Tech's offense should hold the advantage in this matchup.
Georgia Tech's Defense vs North Carolina's Offense
UNC has been one of the best offensive teams in the country over the past few seasons, but for the first time under Mack Brown, they have some questions at quarterback. After having Sam Howell and Drake Maye, UNC might be turning to Texas A&M/LSU transfer Max Johnson to lead the offense. Johnson has been a steady quarterback over the past four seasons, but lost his job at various times throughout his career at Texas A&M. He has plenty of experience though and that is what Brown might lean on.
Former Tar Heels quarterback Jacoby Criswell transferred to Arkansas, but is now back to compete for the job or at least provide experience and depth. Conner Harrell is the other name to know in the quarterback room.
The good thing for whoever starts at quarterback is that they get to hand the ball to Omarion Hampton, who ran for 1,504 yards last season and is one of the top running backs in the country. Hampton is likely going to be leaned on for much of this season and he should be up to the task. The depth is the question. USC transfer Darwin Barlowe and Caleb Hood should be the top backups.
At wide receiver, UNC is losing Tez Walker, but everyone else is back. J.J Jones led the team with 711 yards last season, former Georgia Tech receiver Nate McCollum returns after having 469 yards last season, and other names to know are Kobe Paysour and Gavin Blackwell. Tight end Bryson Nesbit had 585 yards last season.
The offensive line was the point of emphasis for UNC in the transfer portal. They brought in four transfers, former Yellow Jacket Jakiah Leftwich, Zach Greenberg, North Texas transfer Howard Sampson, and Georgia transfer Austin Blaske are all in to compete and provide depth up front. Jonathan Adorno, Willie Lampkin, and Trevyon Green are other names to know along the North Carolina offensive line.
Leo Blackburn is one of the most physically impressive players on the Georgia Tech roster at 6'5 220 LBS and if he is able to stay healthy this season, he could add a whole new element to the Yellow Jackets offense.
The offensive line is going to be one of the best in the ACC as well.
In just one season, head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade turned Georgia Tech's offensive line from its biggest weakness to perhaps the best unit on the entire team. Georgia Tech went from one of the worst rushing teams in the ACC to leading the league in rushing. It was a pretty stunning turnaround if you had watched the line in 2022 and the good news for the Yellow Jackets is that the offensive line returns four of the five starters and added an All-Conference transfer this offseason.
At linebacker, Kyle Efford is looking to lead a group that includes veteran starter Trenilyas Tatum, Georgia transfer E.J. Lightsey, Louisville transfer Jackson Hamilton, and freshman Tah'j Butler.
Georgia Tech is returning a strong duo at safety with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, while Ahmari Harvey could be ready for a breakout season in 2024. The biggest question in the secondary will be who starts at corner opposite of Harvey. Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell might be the favorite on the outside while Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs and Rodney Shelley might be the guys at nickel.
Overview
I expect North Carolina to be a team that takes a step back this season. They had one of the best quarterbacks in the country for the past five seasons, but they no longer have that luxury. Hampton is a great player, but there are questions along the offensive line and there is no guarantee that the defense is going to be any better. Still, if they get better production from the quarterback than expected and the defense takes a leap, they could be a factor in the ACC race again. Those are big ifs though.
Georgia Tech is the better team in my opinion, but getting a road win against UNC and not looking ahead to next week's game vs Notre Dame is going to be tough. Georgia Tech has had the Tar Heels number and they enter the 2024 season as the better team in my opinion.